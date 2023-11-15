Fabstock helps to returns more lambs Advertising Feature

Matt and Anna Craig from near Bethungra have been using the Fabstock Vitamin and mineral supplements for the past 10 years.

They run 1700 Dohne ewes on a property named Milhaven near Bethungra and 1500 Dohne ewes on Renton at Harefield near Wagga Wagga. They also own and operate the Blue Ridge Park Dorset Stud on Renton.

Matt first tried the Fabstock Super Cycle mix on advice from Australian Farm and Fencing in 2017 on a mob of maiden Dohne ewes. He feed it to them four weeks prior to and during joining at a total cost of about $4.60 per ewe.

"The results were awesome," Matt said, ''We scanned 139 per cent pregnancy rate and weaned 127 per cent lambs off those maiden ewes when our previous best result was 85 per cent."

It's no surprise that Matt now feeds Super Cycle to all his ewes on both farms.

"We just scanned all the mixed aged ewes at Harefield this week and were very please to record 144.6 per cent in lamb," Matt said.

"These increased lambing percentages make a huge difference to our bottom line, increasing profitability."

Matt uses four different Fabstock products throughout the year to maximise returns. He also gets his rams checked every year before joining.

Matt and Anna also operate ''Live and Love Livestock'', a livestock contracting business they have built over the past 15 years.