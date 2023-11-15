Rapidfencer Works a Treat Advertising Feature

Rory Bonner from Australian Farm & Fencing and James Finlay from Boorook, Morven, with the new Southern Wire Rapid Fencer. Picture supplied

The RapidFencer is a brilliant invention, eliminating the need for manual heavy lifting of 200m and 500m rolls. It also saves a lot on time and labour by straining the fence on the go from the comfort of your tractor seat or skid steer.



Local fencing contractor Jake Hamblin has one for big exclusion rence rolls, "It makes it so much easier and quicker handling the bigger rolls that can weigh 200 to 400+ kgs. I wouldn't be without it now," Jake said.

Local land owner James Finlay from Boorook at Morven South of Wagga owns a RapidFencer and is very pleased with its performance. "It certainly speeds the process up, especially straining on the go when it suits you," James said.

The RapidFencer allows you to easily handle three 500m or 200m rolls of prefabricated fencing, rapidly rolling it out and being able to strain the fence at any point along the fenceline using a unique, hydraulically operated clamp. This same clamp is used to hold the mesh tight while you join the next roll or when tying off to a strainer post.



The RapidFencer concept has been proven by hundreds of Australian farmers and fencing contractors over the past decade to make fencing fast and easy.

The RapidFencer also comes standard with Euro Hitch mounting hooks and provision to attach to most other hitch types.