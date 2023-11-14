The Rural
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Rosewood horse breaker Robert Dodwell saving brumbies amid concerns aerial culling has begun

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 14 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 6:00pm
Rosewood's Robert Dodwell feeds a stallion brumby rescued from the national parks before the culling. Picture by Les Smith
Rosewood's Robert Dodwell feeds a stallion brumby rescued from the national parks before the culling. Picture by Les Smith

A Riverina horse breaker is claiming the state government's announced aerial culling of brumbies has already begun as he works hard to save as many of the animals as possible.

Journalist

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Local News

