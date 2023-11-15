Numbers were back slightly at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre sheep sale last week.
The quality of the offering ranged from fair to very good in places, according to Meat and Livestock Australia's market reporter Leann Dax.
The yarding lacked weight falling into two categories, those in store condition and those weighing between 20 to 26kg carcass weight.
While not all domestic or export buyers managed to make it to the sale, selling became hard work at times for auctioneers.
Well-presented pens carrying weight and shape did attract increased competition.
Buyers reported that southern markets had begun their selling season in earnest, taking the pressure off buying lambs in NSW.
There was a notable decline in competition for new season lambs in the trade market which resulted in a price drop of up to $10.
Prices consistently hovered between 430c to 495c/kg. Young lambs weighing between 21 and 24kg were sold within the range of $82 to $120head.
Old trade lambs were few. Lambs weighing between 22kg to 26kg ranged from $52 to $100/head. Merino lambs experienced fluctuating demand.
Merino lamb ranged from $32 to $100/head.
New season store lambs attracted competition from two states, with well-bred types to feed on seeing a $11 lift and reaching a top price of $115.
In the heavy export market, not all major companies were active in purchasing lambs.
Young lambs between 26kg and 30kg were $10 cheaper at prices ranging from $134 to $158/head.
Mutton numbers were similar, and the quality varied between outstanding and fair. Heavy ewe mutton attracted stronger competition between two buyers mostly.
Prices lifted averaging 109c/kg cwt. Big Merino wethers sold from $55 to $63 to average 171c/kg cwt.
Trade sheep were well supplied and sold to a bigger group of processors, selling between $26 and $33/head.
