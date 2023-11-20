Gundagai's premier racing carnival has been declared the best on record as two perfect days for racing greeted punters back at the track after the challenges of COVID-19 and last year's flood.
Attendance at the main event on Friday and Saturday's Hair of the Dog races were up, and enthusiasm was at an all time high.
Gundagai Adelong Racing Club president Michael Crowe said the Snake Gully cup set itself apart from other racing carnivals by tapping into the region's proud history.
He said the near perfect weather was a relief after Murphy's Law intervened in their last few events.
"It was the culmination of excellent weather, the level of racing and prize money, and the tradition that has grown over more than 30 years of hosting the Snake Gully Cup," he said.
"There's not a child in Gundagai that doesn't know what the Snake Gully Cup is.
"It grows from when you're a small child - it becomes part of your life."
The main event is one of the richest racing prizes in the region, netting the winner $100,000.
Mr Crowe said after the a few years of serious challenges, this helped bring back some of the best teams in the country.
"The Snake Gully Cup is forever plagued with drama, and this year has been smooth sailing for us," he said.
"It's a culmination of years of tough work to get through COVID, and a major flooding last year just six days before the event.
"For us to get the perfect weather was an absolute relief for us, and we've finally been able to turn that into numbers on the ground."
It is the small touches that make this one of the best racing events in the region. A hotly contested fashions on the field, family activities, food and drink.
The Snake Gully Cup has solidified as an event likely to continue growing in scope and reputation into the future.
"It means something for the whole of the community, because of how proud we are to hold such a big event - a very character filled racing carnival," he said.
"We acknowledge the history and character of this town through the race meeting.
"People travel from all over Australia to be part of the weekend ... there's really something good for horse enthusiasts, on the social side of things, and for families."
