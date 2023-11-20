Discount for non-mulesed sheep at Deniliquin| Photos

Restockers with stubble underpinned today's November store sheep sale at Deniliquin, when agents yarded 18,198 sheep of mixed quality.
The sale was quoted by Jason Andrews, Elders Deniliquin auctioneer as "very strong but depending on condition."
"I thought the better lines of sheep sold very well," he said.
"We had some big lines of sheep and that added to their value, but it was noticeable there was a discount on any sheep which were unmulesed.
"It didn't matter what the condition or their breeding - if they hadn't been mulesed, buyers were reluctant to pay too much for them."
Mr Andrews considered the discount for unmulesed sheep ranged from $10 to $15 for the better sheep, while up to $30 less was paid for the lighter conditioned unmulesed sheep.
"There has been a spike in the prime market and that carried through to the sale," he said.
"People have stubbles to put sheep on and with the forward sale options at the moment, there was a positive vibe throughout the sale."
Sales of fattening lambs ranged from $5 to $96, while crossbred ewes sold from $52 to $115.
Merino ewes, 2022-drop sold from $39 to $134; Merino ewes '21 drop and older sold from $39 to $107, while 2023 drop wether weaners sold from $27.50 to $62 and 2022 drop wethers sold for $47.
Sales included 219 Poll Dorset/Merino lambs, June '23 drop and October shorn sold by Craig McCullogh, Bullawah Station, Conargo, for $78.50, 168 White Suffolk/Merino cross lambs, April/May '23 drop and August-shorn sold by the Watkins family, Killara, Hillston, for $96 and 97 White Suffolk/Merino cross lambs Mar/April '23 drop and August-shorn sold by the Vagg family, Furlong, Hillston, sold for $88.
L and M Ritchie, Gulpa, Deniliquin, sold 61 first-cross ewes, January shorn with 82 Poll Dorset lambs for $115.
Sales of Merino ewes 2022 drop included 151 May '22 drop, October-shorn and Poll Boonoke-blood sold by R and S Metcalf, Cumbagunda, Deniliquin, for $134, while R Nivison, Spring Plains, Wanganella, sold 231 June/July '22 drop, October shorn, Spring Plains-blood and bred for $123 and Paraway Pastoral Co, Cooinbil, Coleambally, sold 1650 May/June '22 drop, September-shorn, un-mulesed and Pooginook-blood for $71.
Sales of 2023 drop Merino wether weaners included 430 May/June '23 drop, unshorn and East Loddon-blood sold by Ian and Stacey Lugsdin, Warrendale, Hay, for $62, Colin Bull, Oakville, Conargo, sold 450 June/July '23 drop, unshorn and Goolgumbla-blood for $60.50 and Andrew and Louise Burge, Prarie Home, Denilquin, sold 118 May/June '23 drop, unshorn and One Oak Poll-blood for $55.
Victorian buyers from Corowa, Shepparton, Kerang, Echuca, Swan Hill, Bendigo, Horsham and Euroa, competed with restockers from Wagga Wagga, Narrandera, Deniliquin, Hay and Finley.
There was interest from meat processors but they faced strong competition from restockers.
Deniliquin-based agents Southern Riverina Livestock and Property, Nutrien and Elders conducted the sale.
