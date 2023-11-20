The Rural
Wagga author Suzanne Houghton releases picture book Where Are All the Christmas Beetles?

Updated November 21 2023 - 1:16pm, first published November 20 2023 - 7:26pm
Suzanne Houghton poses with her new picture book called 'Where Are All the Christmas Beetles?'. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga writer and artist Suzanne Houghton has released a new book on Christmas beetles and why we need to keep a lookout for them.

