The Rural
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
MLA's financial position and new directors: 2023 AGM

Shan Goodwin
November 27 2023 - 11:54am
Keynote speaker at the MLA Updates forum in Bendigo Holly Kramer, a board director at Woolworths, Fonterra and ANZ, delivers a presentation on sustainability. Picture Shan Goodwin.
NSW Northern Tablelands lamb breeder and beef trader Lucinda Hogan has been elected to the Meat & Livestock Australia board.

