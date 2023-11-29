The lamb market at Wagga saw a decrease in numbers despite the dearer sale the previous week.
What made this sale stand out was the prevalence of plainer quality store conditioned lambs, a trend that agents noted as unprecedented at this market, Meat and Livestock Australia's Leann Dax reported.
The scarcity of heavy lambs drove prices up by around $10, sparking more competitive sales.
Shorn lambs attracted a premium, fetching a top price of $180.
Heavier young lambs, in short supply, fetched between $148 to $178, averaging around 550c/kg cwt.
Trade lamb prices varied based on quality, with better-finished ones commanding up to a $7 increase, while drier, plainer types saw a dip of $8/head.
Buyers were selective around quality, with most sales ranging from 530c to 610c/kg cwt.
Processors showed a keen interest in light lambs, which sold between $40 to $95.
Store lambs destined for the paddock exhibited a wide price range, selling anywhere between $40 to $106.
Hoggets were in favour selling $58 to $110 a few sheep sold early with prices $7 to $12 dearer.
It was a mixed yarding of mutton, with plenty of trade and heavy sheep available to buyers.
Competition ramped up significantly on the back of rain arriving from the north.
Prices spikes $20 to $35 was common as the sale progressed.
Trade sheep were keenly sought with the bulk making from 180c to 228c/kg cwt.
Heavy sheep topped at $95 to average 212c to 230c/kg.
