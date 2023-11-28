The Rural
Home/News/Local News

The Rock ball a success, but event's future remains in doubt

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 28 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thunderstorms did little to dampen spirits as patrons travelled far and wide to welcome the long-awaited return of The Rock's Charity Ball at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.