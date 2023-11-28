New multimillion-dollar poultry farms under construction

The Rural
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Agright constructing new poultry farms for Baiada near Goolgowi

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 29 2023 - 11:56am, first published November 28 2023 - 1:51pm
Construction is underway for two new 20 shed poultry farms near Griffith.

