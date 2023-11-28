New multimillion-dollar poultry farms under construction

Construction is underway for two new 20 shed poultry farms near Griffith.
At a cost of well over $80 million, the farms are being erected by Australia/New Zealand poultry grower Agright for Baiada's increasingly growing portfolio of existing farms in the Goolgowi area.
Encompassed in the project will be a unique, large-scale solar farm and battery system to self-sustain the farms with power.
"This is not our first project incorporating solar as a power source, but it is the first time we've gone off the grid," Agright's managing director Daniel Bryant said.
Construction commenced in September and its hoped the first sheds will be operational by March next year.
Accommodation to house an on-site management team is also being built, and employment opportunities will be offer once the farms are up and running.
"Six new houses are being built with the development for six on-site managers and their families.
"We will also need an additional eight to 10 staff farm staff to commute out to the site," Mr Bryant said.
"This is a great opportunity for anyone that wants to get into farm management, especially with training programs on offer.
"That means a farm labourer could go into management and from there to corporate in the industry," he said.
Mr Bryant said the big project is one of two on the cards for the area.
"Another will follow and we will be developing other farms of similar scale over the coming years," he said.
"It's a great addition that adds to the capacity of Baida's growing business.
"Poultry consumption is growing by three per cent per year and that equates to 60 sheds needing to be built across Australia annually. So its certainly a much-needed facility."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.