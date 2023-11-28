Leeton's Lillypilly Wines is no stranger to awards, with the world stage quickly becoming its happy place.
The winery's Fiumara 7 Angelo Blend received first place and trophy at AWC Vienna for the third year running.
At the AWC Vienna Gala Wine Night, held amid the imperial ambience of Vienna City Hall's Grand Ballroom, there was a double celebration, the 20th anniversary of the AWC Vienna and the awarding of the trophies for 2023.
The impressive ceremonial highlight of the AWC Vienna 2023, the world's largest officially recognised wine competition, took place again on October 26, with 3000 invited guests in attendance.
Receiving them were 100 of the most successful wineries that had participated in the demanding wine tasting challenge.
Among them was Lillypilly Wines, who was represented by Gianna Fiumara at the event.
With 11,376 wines from 1514 producers from 42 countries, 216 international wine tasters from 14 nations had tasted and judged the best.
This year, trophies were awarded to South Africa, Australia, China, Turkey, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Germany and Austria.
The proud representatives from the winning wineries were handed their awards from prominent agricultural experts and politicians.
READ MORE:
The official speech was given by Norbert Walter, president of the Vienna Chamber of Agriculture and the Viennese wine growing association.
The AWC Vienna 2023 - International Wine Challenge again asserted its position as the largest officially recognised wine competition in the world.
The uninfluenceable blind tasting system, together with the strict tasting guidelines, make AWC Vienna the most challenging of the renowned international wine tasting competitions.
AWC Vienna is also officially approved as a distinguished wine competition by the European Union.
Ms Fiumara was excited to received the trophy for first place on behalf of the family business in the fortified wine section of the prestigious competition.
This is the third consecutive year the Fiumara 7 Angelo Blend has taken out the top prize, a remarkable achievement in the context of an international competition based in Europe.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.