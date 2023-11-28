A NIGHT of style went hand-in-hand with an evening of celebrations at Yanco Agricultural High School recently.
Prior to the start of this year's Higher School Certificate exams, YAHS hosted a graduation and formal evening for its year 12 class of 2023.
The night was attended by students, parents and staff to recognise their hard work throughout their high school lives and to mark the beginning of the next chapter.
YAHS principal Marni Milne said it was an evening to mark successes and the future.
"Due to all of our year 12 students being boarders from various locations not only across NSW, but interstate, our graduation was held before the HSC," she said.
"The evening was held at the Leeton Soldiers Club and was enjoyed by the year 12 students, their families and our staff.
"The focus was on celebrating our magnificent year 12 class, with a big focus on the wonderful opportunities our students have enjoyed as part of the Yanco family.
"The occasion also had year 12 student Jake Turner named 'Yanconian of the Year' for representing the values of a Yanconian in relation to academic dedication, sportsmanship. citizenship and personal qualities."
The students have now completed their HSC exams and are eagerly awaiting their results, which will be released in mid-December.
