The Rural
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Yanco Agricultural High School held a graduation evening for its year 12 students prior to the 2023 HSC exams

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated November 28 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NIGHT of style went hand-in-hand with an evening of celebrations at Yanco Agricultural High School recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.