The Rural
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

'Slow down when approaching livestock': LLS issues warning to drivers

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated November 28 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A drover leads their livestock. Picture supplied by Local Land Services
A drover leads their livestock. Picture supplied by Local Land Services

Murray and Riverina Local Land Services are warning that this drier summer across NSW could see more livestock travelling on roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhranil Hazra

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.