This project, "Improved drought resilience through optimal management of soil and water", which was supported through funding from the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund Drought Resilient Soils and Landscapes Grants Program and co-funded by the Grains Research and Development Corporation, was the first collaboration between Riverine Plains, Farming Systems Group Alliance, CSIRO and the NSW Department of Primary Industries that integrates both the adoption and the validation of research at the farm level.