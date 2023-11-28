The Rural
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Draws for Wagga sheep, cattle

November 29 2023 - 10:26am
Saleyard numbers dip at Wagga this week compared to the last sale.
Vendors will sell 44,000 sheep and lambs at Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on Thursday.

