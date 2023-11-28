Draws for Wagga sheep, cattle

Nutrien will sell first on Thursday with 7000 lambs and 3500 sheep. They are followed by Elders with 4000 lambs and 3000 sheep, WRL 1300 lambs and 500 sheep, Blakes 1700 lambs and 500 sheep, Francis 3800 lambs and 3600 sheep, RLA 4000 lambs and 3000 sheep, AWN/WM 800 lambs and 100 sheep, Delta 2700 lambs and 200 sheep, and Rodwells 2300 lambs and 1000 sheep.