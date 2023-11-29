The Rural
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
What has caused sheep meat market woes: MLA

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated November 29 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:51am
Ripley Atkinson addresses MLA Updates in Bendigo. Photo: Shan Goodwin.
Ripley Atkinson addresses MLA Updates in Bendigo. Photo: Shan Goodwin.

Exponential growth in the national flock, record lamb production and producer fears driven by media scrutiny of El Nino conditions that did not eventuate are among the key factors that have driven this year's low sheep meat prices, according to Meat & Livestock Australia senior market analyst Ripley Atkinson.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

