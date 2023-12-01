The role of parents in speech therapy: how you can help

Picture Shutterstock

Embarking on a speech therapy journey with your child can be an overwhelming experience, no matter their age. The introduction of a new environment, a new individual in the form of a speech pathologist, and the acquisition of unfamiliar skills can be daunting.



However, as a parent, your role extends beyond merely facilitating your child's initial adjustment and comfort in this new setting.

Your involvement progressively evolves, becoming more integral as you initiate home practice exercises to foster your child's advancement towards their therapeutic objectives. This article offers invaluable advice and effective strategies for parents venturing on this journey of speech therapy with their children.



Six proactive strategies parents can implement to support their child's progress in speech therapy

Providing unwavering support and inspiring encouragement

The cornerstone of a parent's role in their child's speech therapy journey is to unfailingly provide both support and encouragement. As you journey together to and from speech therapy sessions, seize these moments to inspire your child, instilling excitement about their upcoming session and the new skills they will acquire. The therapy room is not a realm solely for your child and their Speech Pathologist; you, too, have a vital role within it. Engage actively, where needed, during the sessions.

Your participation not only demonstrates your unwavering support but also serves to manifest to your child the depth of your pride in the strides they are making in their speech development journey with the help of their Speech Pathologist.

Establishing and upholding a consistent routine

Achieving the optimal outcomes from speech therapy necessitates both consistent attendance of appointments and regular home practice. As a parent, establishing and maintaining a home routine that seamlessly integrates speech therapy exercises is beneficial. Such routines can be tailored to the unique needs of your child, with activities ranging from engaging in conversational exchanges to reciting a prescribed list of words out loud.

Guidance on the most effective home practices will be provided by your speech pathologist, tailored specifically to your child's needs. A practical guideline to adhere to is allocating a minimum of 20 minutes daily for speech pathology exercises to be integrated into your child's routine. The perfect routine is less about achieving a flawless practice session and more about ensuring consistency, regardless of when or how it happens.

For instance, one parent found an innovative solution by combining her child's speech pathology homework with toilet training sessions. The goal is to ensure that the practice happens consistently, rather than it being perfect, underscoring the principle that progress, not perfection, is the ultimate objective in this journey.

Professionals from Hear & Say can also offer guidance on the most effective home practices and support for parents.

Recognise and celebrate progress

Undeniably, your child's journey through Speech Therapy will be punctuated with moments of progress and breakthroughs, no matter how small. These victories may arise during therapy sessions or manifest unexpectedly during everyday interactions, such as a grocery shopping excursion or a school activity. Every instance of progress is a win; it is crucial to acknowledge, celebrate, and revel in them!

Celebration and praise serve as powerful motivators, fostering an eagerness within your child to persevere in their Speech Therapy efforts. More than that, recognising their progress boosts their self-confidence, reinforcing their belief in their capabilities.

It's important to remember that the path of speech therapy is not always smooth. There will inevitably be challenging days where your child grapples with frustration, struggling with their progress and perhaps feeling disheartened. During such times, it's even more essential to remind your child of the progress they've made and celebrate their past wins.

Highlighting their successes bolsters their resilience and inspires them to keep striving, reminding them that they are indeed capable, and they are making remarkable strides on their journey. So, irrespective of the size or the nature of the victory, every triumph deserves recognition and celebration in your child's Speech Therapy journey.

Respect your child's need for a therapy pause

While consistency and regularity in speech therapy sessions are paramount for progress, it's equally crucial to respect your child's need for a breather. There may be times when it becomes apparent that the best course of action is to momentarily halt therapy sessions. This pause allows your child to digest the skills they've acquired, providing them an opportunity to apply these newfound abilities in their daily interactions.

This break doesn't signify an end to learning or progress - quite the contrary. By incorporating therapy lessons into everyday life, your child makes the transition from structured learning to practical application. This creates a more tangible and relatable context for the child, underlining the relevance and utility of what they're learning in therapy.

When therapy resumes, you may find your child rejuvenated, more motivated, and eager. This fresh enthusiasm stems from the break that helped them consolidate their learnings and experience the benefits firsthand, making them more excited for future sessions with their speech pathologist. Hence, knowing when to pause can be as strategic and beneficial as knowing when to push ahead.

Exploring additional support when suggested

In some instances, your child's speech therapy journey may benefit from the expertise of other Allied Health professionals. Should your speech pathologist recommend it, consider reaching out to professionals such as psychologists, occupational therapists, audiologists, or pediatricians.

These experts can provide essential supplementary support to optimise your child's care and improve therapeutic outcomes. It is crucial that any recommended external assistance is not only thoroughly explored, but also diligently pursued, to ensure your child benefits fully from these additional resources.

Prioritise self-care for your wellbeing