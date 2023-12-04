Thirty-nine agents from across NSW were in Sydney last week to hone their auctioneering skills as part of the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association NSW auctioneers school.
The two-day event was held at the William Inglis and Son complex at Warwick Farm and included a mix of experienced agents and those very early in their career.
As well as training on livestock selling, speech pathologists providing auction specific tips including voice projection, breathing techniques, voice conservation and care.
Auctioneering basics covering pre auction, at auction and post auction were also discussed.
The legal and ethical responsibilities of being an agent, animal welfare issues and good agency practice were outlined for the young agents.
Attendees were under the expert eye of experienced agents and auctioneers Adam Chudleigh, Joel Fleming, Ben Hindmarsh, Andrew Pitman, Patrick Purtle and Martin Simmons. These trainers were able to impart some invaluable advice across the two-day course.
Twenty-three agents also nominated for selection to compete in the NSW Young Auctioneers Competition at Sydney Royal Show next year. Whittling down such a strong field back to 10 finalists was not be an easy task.
The 10 finalist are:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.