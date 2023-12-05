The Rural
Home/News/Local News

MLA boss Jason Strong: A snapshot of what he said

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated December 5 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MLA managing director Jason Strong will leave the organisation on December 22, after close to five years in the job. Picture Shan Goodwin.
MLA managing director Jason Strong will leave the organisation on December 22, after close to five years in the job. Picture Shan Goodwin.

As Meat & Livestock Australia boss Jason Strong bows out of what is arguably the top executive job in the red meat game, we take a look back at some of his more colourful comments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.