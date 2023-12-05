Moving interstate: 5 Tips to make it simple

The best advice from across Australia to send you on your way to your new home state. Picture Shtuterstock

This is branded content.

Although moving to a different state can be a daunting prospect, following the advice of those who have tackled it before can make it less stressful.

An interstate move can be quite the challenge, from figuring out how to get your belongings to your new home along a great distance, to understanding the legal differences and requirements in a completely new state - it certainly adds a layer of stress to the already overwhelming task of moving house.

That's why we have gathered the best advice from across Australia to form some tips and tricks that will send you on your way to your new home state with more money in your pockets and less worries on your mind.

Tips for a Smooth Interstate Move

1. Enlist the help of professionals

There's no better help out there for moving interstate than from those who do it for a living! Removalist agencies across Australia, such as Muval, offer specialised moving services for long distance and interstate moves.

Interstate removalist services often include a different moving team in each state ready to help you move boxes to and from your choice of interstate transport, but can also include transportation of your belongings amongst other elective services, designed to take the majority of the heavy lifting off your shoulders.

The expertise and specialised approach of a removalist company ensure a more simple and efficient interstate moving experience, allowing you to focus on the details of your new life rather than the logistics of the move.

2. Decide how you'll transport your things

Transporting everything you own to an entirely different state is probably the greatest (and most expensive) challenge of an interstate move.

Depending on how close your new home is, you may be able to transport your things yourself via road by hiring a van or removalist company, however this is often not realistic for cross-country moves where the drive is more than a day long.

For longer distance moves, you have the option to transport your belongings by rail. Space in shipping containers on freight trains can be purchased by interstate movers to ship their belongings across Australian state capital cities. This mode of transportation is widely regarded as one of the most efficient while cost effective means of crossing state lines, offering a reliable solution for interstate relocation needs.

Air transport is another popular option for interstate moves across Australia, although the most pricey option out of the three. Air transportation is best suited to those who are looking for a fast mode of shipment for their belongings and are willing to pay the price.

Ultimately, your budget, the distance, and your timeframe will all influence how you choose to move the majority of your things interstate - here we have just outlined which methods might best suit your needs and desires.

3. Don't forget the smaller details

When undertaking an interstate relocation, your mind will naturally be overwhelmed by the logistics of moving your things across states, and while this is an important aspect of your move to consider, you shouldn't let it overshadow the details of life in your new state that need organising.

When preparing for an interstate move, it's natural to focus on the logistics of transporting belongings across state lines. However, amidst the stress of such a far relocation, it's vital not to overlook the essential details of settling into your new state. As you plan your move, consider addressing crucial aspects beyond the physical move itself, such as:

Updating your Insurance

Changing your address for postal services

Registering your vehicle in a new state and reading up on any differences in road rules

Finding a new school for children and inquiring about enrollment

Understanding the requirements for pets in your new state

Changing your address on the electoral roll

Locating essential services near your new home, such as doctors practices and hospitals

Balancing the logistics of the move with these crucial life details early on in the moving process ensures a comprehensive and seamless transition to your new home state.

4. Only bring the essentials

Use your interstate move as an opportunity to do that spring clean you've been putting off for years! Doing a comprehensive cleanout of those pieces of furniture and household items that aren't your favourite not only will declutter your new place, but can save a bunch of your money and time from going down the drain in the moving process.

Instead of moving items that you no longer need or want, focus on transporting those that hold personal significance or practical use in your new state. Donate usable belongings to charitable organisations, recycle where possible, and responsibly dispose of items that cannot be reused.

Parting with unneeded items before you move is a time and money saver that will take the pressure off your interstate move, allowing you to fill your new home with only things that you love.

5. Pack thoughtfully

Finally, taking care of how you package your things can be the difference between a disaster and a smooth interstate transportation of your belongings. Take delicate care when packing your boxes, ensuring that breakables are protected against a bumpy ride.

Overfilling boxes increases the risk of items shifting and breaking during transit, causing potential damage to fragile possessions. Boxes packed beyond their capacity are prone to breaking, posing a hazard not only to your belongings but also to those handling the boxes during the move.

Additionally, overly heavy or misshapen boxes due to excessive stuffing can create logistical challenges during the moving process. Heavy boxes can be difficult to lift, increasing the risk of injury for both yourself and the movers.

Thoughtful packing minimises the risk of damage, ensures the safety of those handling the boxes, and contributes to a simpler moving experience.