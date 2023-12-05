The Rural
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker outlines disappointment at Basin Plan decision

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated December 5 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Shire Council mayor Tony Reneker addresses the recent rally in Leeton. The mayor says he is disappointed the water amendments have been given the green light by the Senate. Picture by Talia Pattison
Leeton Shire Council mayor Tony Reneker addresses the recent rally in Leeton. The mayor says he is disappointed the water amendments have been given the green light by the Senate. Picture by Talia Pattison

DISAPPOINTMENT is flowing in Leeton and surrounds following the passing of a controversial federal water bill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.