The Rural
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

How lifesaving tech's new use was discovered at Riverina silo fire

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 5 2023 - 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Fire and Rescue firefighters have been undertaking drone training this year, with the drones being used at several incidents to assist in bringing fires under control. Picture supplied
Leeton Fire and Rescue firefighters have been undertaking drone training this year, with the drones being used at several incidents to assist in bringing fires under control. Picture supplied

LEETON Fire and Rescue firefighters have been utilising technology when called out to fight the flames.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.