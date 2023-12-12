The Rural
Water-bombing aircraft called to help fight fires in hot, windy weather

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated December 12 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 3:46pm
NSW Rural Fire Service crews on the scene of the Andersons Lane fire at North Yalgogrin. Picture by Kelly Whitton
NSW Rural Fire Service crews on the scene of the Andersons Lane fire at North Yalgogrin. Picture by Kelly Whitton

Water-bombing aircraft were called in the help fight grass fires that ignited in hot and windy conditions across the Riverina at the weekend.

Local News

