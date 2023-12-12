Water-bombing aircraft called to help fight fires in hot, windy weather

Water-bombing aircraft were called in the help fight grass fires that ignited in hot and windy conditions across the Riverina at the weekend.
NSW Rural Fire Service crews from the Bland Temora zone responded to four fires near West Wyalong on Friday and managed to bring them under control that night and during Saturday.
A total of 736 hectares were burnt, as firefighters battled winds reaching 50km/h and temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s to get the blazes under control.
The full suite of tools was used to bring the fires under control by Saturday evening, including water-bombing aircraft, backburning and earthwork containment lines.
NSW RFS Bland Temora Zone district manager Tom McDevitt said a fire on Andersons Lane at North Yalgogrin broke containment lines twice on Saturday.
"We were under the trying conditions yesterday, particularly the Andersons Lane fire," Superintendent McDevitt said.
"When it took a run into some very open grassland country, the guys and girls on the ground worked very hard to contain those fires.
"There's always a dollar loss, whether it's pasture, livestock or buildings. Thankfully, the loss is in more inaccessible country, so it's not improved pastures or open cropping country."
Two other grass fires burned in the Bland local government area at the weekend - one on Buggajool Road at Alleena and another on Paynes Rd at Tallimba, which burned 141 hectares.
Across the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area (MIA) this week, lightning has started a number of grass fires.
The largest of these, at Four Corners east of Coleambally, continued to burn on Sunday but was listed as being under control.
The Four Corners fire had burned 5665 hectares as of Sunday morning.
Harvest is in full swing across the region and weather warnings were issued to farmers across the weekend as temperatures climbed in the high 30s and low 40s in some areas.
West Wyalong recorded at top of 40.2 degrees on Friday and 41.9 on Saturday. Similar temperatures were recorded at Temora, with maximums of 39.6 and 41.6 degrees on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Elsewhere in the Riverina, Hay hit 43 degrees on Friday and a slightly cooler 39.3 degrees on Saturday.
In Wagga, the airport recorded a maximum of 38.6 degrees on Saturday, while it was 38.8 at the Kapooka weather station.
NSW RFS Inspector Scott Thomas said farmers needed to stay aware of weather conditions and make sure they were safe for work.
Inspector Thomas said croppers should use the RFS's harvest guide to determine whether it is safe to proceed.
"In recent years, a number of substantial fires have been started by farm machinery being used in warm and windy conditions," he said.
"These fires have the potential to threaten property and also destroy millions of dollars worth of crops.
"If conditions fall within the guidelines and harvesting operations are to continue, you should continue to check regularly."
Despite heavy rains in West Wyalong last week, Superintendent McDevitt said conditions were still ripe for fire.
"Some of the pasture country and low-lying areas where there's still some significant subsoil moisture from the previous wet season is starting to get a green tinge, but with the hot days we've had since the last rain, it's starting to burn off the green," he said.
"Across the south west of the state, there were numerous lightning strikes that caused fires."
