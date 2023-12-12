Top-priced heifer purchased as foundation stud heifer for 13-year-old

Studs stepped into the market at the Reiland Angus Online Proven Practical Angus Genetics sale on December 8, with the sale reaching a top of $12,500, with females destined as far as Tasmania.
It was a six-year-old Kidman Impact K99 daughter, Reiland Elsa N799 who topped the sale, with an autumn drop heifer calf at foot, purchased by long-time supporters Graham and Judy Houston, Houston Pastoral, Burrowye, Vic.
The proven female recorded an eye muscle area estimated breeding value (EBV) of +14.4, along with a scrotal size figure of +4.5, placing her in the top two per cent of the breed, while being in the top 4pc for retail beef yield with a value of +1.5.
The April drop heifer calf at foot, by Trafalgar Phoenix R44, had growth figures within the top 13pc for 200-, 400- and 600-day weights with values of +59, +108, and +141, respectively.
The second top-priced female, Reiland Glenoura P71, was purchased by Trowbridge Triple B Angus for $10,250.
The five-year-old cow was offered with an eight-month-old bull calf, recording a milk EBV of +23 and a EMA value of +11.4, putting her in the top 7pc of the breed.
The eight-month-old bull calf, Reiland U-Phoenix U318 offered alongside her, also sired by Trafalgar Phoenix R44.
He recorded growth traits in the top 7pc of the breed for 200-, 400- and 600-day weights, with +62, +113 and +149, respectively, along with a carcase weight value of +88, putting him in the top 6pc of the breed.
Trowbridge Triple B Angus also purchased another three females to average $7312.
The top-priced heifer, Reiland Braebell T151, was purchased by Michael and Jessica Campbell, Corriedoun, Adelong, for $6000.
The family purchased the 19-month-old heifer to use as a foundation heifer for their 13 year-old daughter Ainslie's newly formed Angus stud.
The Reiland Kiwi K201 daughter was described in the catalogue as being 'donor potential', with carcase traits in the top 15pc of the breed, +9.4 EMA, rib and rump fat figures of +1.6 and + 2.4, respectively, and +2.8 intramuscular fat.
Purchaser Michael Campbell said the heifer would be used as a foundation heifer for his 13-year-old daughter Ainslie's newly-formed Angus stud, alongside the 400 Angus cow commercial operation and the family's Red Wagyu stud, Akaushi.
"We've got some Reiland blood in our herd and last year's sale I really like the Braebell genetics and I thought as a foundation female, she's got a balance, so we could go in a couple of different directions genetically," Mr Campbell said.
"She's not too extreme in anything.
"I'm super enthusiastic in encouraging young people if they're interested in agriculture and livestock, so this is the chance to help my kids stay keen on it."
Tasmanian buyers also stepped in on the action with New River Beef Trust, Tas, purchasing Reiland Wedgewood L585 and Reiland Burnette N781 for $5250 each.
Reiland stud principal Jess Reynolds with the change in cattle prices over the past month, it was a good time to have the sale.
"We're just happy that someone else can use some genetics that we've all these years of hard work into and someone can do something with them," Mrs Renyolds said.
All up, 17 of the 27 females sold to a top of $12,500 to average $6044.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien with AuctionsPlus providing the online Helmsman auction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.