The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Top-priced heifer purchased as foundation stud heifer for 13-year-old

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated December 13 2023 - 11:28am, first published December 12 2023 - 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top-priced cow and calf unit in the sale, Reiland Elsa N799, with heifer calf at foot, purchased by Houstons Pastoral, Burrowee, Vic, for $12,500. Picture supplied.
The top-priced cow and calf unit in the sale, Reiland Elsa N799, with heifer calf at foot, purchased by Houstons Pastoral, Burrowee, Vic, for $12,500. Picture supplied.

Studs stepped into the market at the Reiland Angus Online Proven Practical Angus Genetics sale on December 8, with the sale reaching a top of $12,500, with females destined as far as Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.