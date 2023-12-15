7 Patio style ideas: Transforming your outdoor spaces

This article is in partnership with Apollo Patios.



Providing the perfect space for relaxing and entertaining outdoors, a patio is a wonderful addition to any home. With some creativity and a little bit of effort, you can transform your patio into a stylish and inviting outdoor oasis.

But with so many different style options, where do you even begin? Teaming up with Apollo Patios, we're here to guide you through the process of choosing the perfect patio style for your outdoor space.

Whether you're after a sleek, modern look, prefer a rustic farmhouse vibe, or want to create a tropical retreat - we have an array of design ideas to inspire you. So here are the seven patio-style ideas to help you elevate your outdoor space:

1. Modern minimalist

If you're all about clean lines and simplicity, the modern minimalist style might be right up your alley. This style is about decluttering your space and focusing on function, with a few key pieces of furniture as the focal points.

Opt for a monochrome palette with a few splashes of bold colours to add character. Consider incorporating elements like a sleek sectional sofa, a minimalistic fire pit, and some geometric planters for greenery.

2. Rustic charm

If you're drawn to a country farmhouse's cosy and warm vibes, then the Rustic Charm style might be your perfect match. This style pays homage to the past and is characterised by nature-inspired textures, simple and earthy colours, and, ultimately, an unpretentious, organic warmth.

Use reclaimed wood for your furniture - perhaps a large picnic-style table or a swing bench. Decorate with vintage finds like galvanised metal planters or lanterns. Don't forget to add some comfortable, weather-resistant cushions in plaid or floral prints.

3. Tropical paradise

Suppose you have a penchant for lush, vibrant greenery and colourful, exotic aesthetics. In that case, the Tropical Paradise style should be your go-to. This style is about creating an ambience that transports you to a beachfront resort right from the comfort of your home.

To achieve this, infuse your patio with plants - think large, dramatic foliage like palms or bird of paradise. Experiment with bright, bold colours on soft furnishings like cushions, rugs, or hammocks.

To complete the tropical vibe, consider incorporating elements like bamboo furniture, tiki torches, or a thatch umbrella.

4. Bohemian chic

For the free-spirited and creative souls, the Bohemian Chic style is a charming and unconventional choice for a patio. A laid-back and visually appealing ambience is created by the diverse combination of colours, patterns, and textures used in this design.

Add a range of mix-and-match and toss pillows with striking hues and distinctive patterns. Adding tribal or ethnic prints to rugs, poufs, and tapestries can also give a touch of bohemian flair.

Finish off the look with string lights, lanterns, or candles to create the perfect cozy and whimsical nighttime setting.

5. Classic elegance

Suppose you have a fondness for timeless sophistication and a touch of grandeur. In that case, the Classic Elegance style is the perfect choice for your patio. This style is refined aesthetic, focusing on symmetry, balance, and a neutral colour palette.

Add classic, well-made furniture, such as wicker seating configurations or wrought-iron tables. Use clean, white drapes and pillows to add elegance. Accentuate the space with classic elements like a tiered water fountain, sculptures, or a gazebo.

6. Urban oasis

If you're living in the heart of a bustling city but yearn for a peaceful retreat, the Urban Oasis style could be the ideal choice for your patio. This style cleverly combines the vibrancy of city living with the tranquility of nature, creating your very own urban sanctuary.

Use modern, sleek furniture with clean lines and abundant greenery to bring in the natural factor. Opt for green walls or vertical gardens to maximise your limited city space.

Include a water feature to add the soothing sounds of nature to create a cozy, inviting ambience at night; add some stylish outdoor rugs and string lights to complete the design.

7. Mediterranean escape

If you're captivated by southern Europe's alluring colours, textures, and atmosphere, the Mediterranean Escape style could be the perfect fit for your patio. This style brings to life the vibrant character and laid-back elegance of the coastal regions around the Mediterranean Sea.

Incorporate terracotta pots filled with olive trees or lavender to provide colour and fragrance. Furniture in warm earth tones, made from natural materials like wrought iron, wood, or wicker, would be a perfect choice.

Consider a pergola draped with climbing plants to provide shade while maintaining that distinct Mediterranean vibe.

Conclusion

Choosing the right style for your patio outdoor space makes it a perfect extension. Just remember that your patio should reflect your taste and lifestyle.

It doesn't matter if you're a fan of Modern Minimalism, Rustic Charm or if you're dreaming of your own Mediterranean Escape - there's a patio style that's perfect for everyone.

We hope these seven patio-style ideas have given you some ideas on how to improve your outdoor area. With a little imagination and some personal touches, your patio will become a haven for relaxation, entertainment, or simply enjoying the great outdoors.