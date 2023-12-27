The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Revealed: Australia's top 50 beef bull studs of 2023

EG
By Ed Gannon
December 27 2023 - 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the top-priced bulls from the 2023 season. Clockwise from top left; Glenlands Droughtmaster $320,000; Landfall Angus $240,000; Texas Angus $360,000, and; Bowen Poll Hereford $140,000.
Some of the top-priced bulls from the 2023 season. Clockwise from top left; Glenlands Droughtmaster $320,000; Landfall Angus $240,000; Texas Angus $360,000, and; Bowen Poll Hereford $140,000.

National record prices, state record prices - you'd hardly know Australia's beef bull studs were selling amid plunging commercial cattle prices in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Ed Gannon

Editorial

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.