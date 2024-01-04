Jenni O'Sullivan is quietly determined

Finding the right bulls in one stud program to fit into another stud program and to mesh in with where their cow herds are at and move the productive base forward- Jenni O'Sullivan, Elders stud stock, on her exciting posiiton
Stud stock agency, for more than 120 years has been the preserve of men with booming voices, enormous egos and supreme self-confidence.
It wasn't as if there were never any women interested in making a career from stud sales - they were seen more behind the desk than behind the gavel and making certain the auction results were carefully tabulated and leaving the men to the glamour side of the industry.
In what was and still is to a certain extent, a misogynist industry, career minded women were rarely given the option of expressing themselves in a sales capacity.
But that has changed in the twenty-first century, and Jenni O'Sullivan is one who is leading the charge and adding a touch of femininity to an industry which has seen itself as essentially masculine.
Based in Wangaratta, Victoria, Jenni does not have a booming voice or an overblown ego, but she does have self-confidence, and more importantly, over the past 18 years she has been with Elders, clients have confidence in her ability to close a deal.
They also appreciate her knowledge of cattle as does the pastoral company.
With a background in stud stock and preparing cattle for show and sale, Jenni was the ideal candidate for a position with Elders when she was approached by Michael Glasser in 2004.
At that time Mr Glasser was Stud Stock Manager with Elders Victoria/Riverina and he knew Jenni from their time in Queensland before each moved to Victoria.
From her Victoria base, Jenni is a stud stock sales specialist which involves helping run all of the on-property sales for Elders' clients in northern Victoria and the eastern Riverina.
She also attends to multi-vendor sales, private sales outside of the auction system, and looking for ways to aid stud vendors getting maximum dollars for their seed stock.
"I've been with the Elders stud stock team since 2004, but it wasn't until 2018 when I moved into an actual livestock agents role on the stud stock team," she said.
"Before 2004 I'd been self employed with my own stud cattle and contract fitting livestock for show and sale."
With that background, Jenni already had skin in the game, and was readily recognised and accepted around the sale rings.
The most exciting thing for Jenni being so closely connected to the stud stock agency is exceeding client's expectations when sourcing replacement seed stock.
"Finding the right bulls in one stud program to fit into another stud program and to mesh in with where their cow herds are at and move the productive base forward," she said.
"The greatest reward is the trust clients have in me to assess stock on their behalf. I love it when I receive photos of resulting progeny, particularly from Northern NSW and Tasmania where I don't get to see them in person as frequently."
"It's a privilege to work with the greater Elders network, this role is very much a team effort and a formidable team we are. The bonds that are built both internally and externally can not be taken for granted"
And when recalling those significant sales of bulls in which she has been involved with, Jenni said there have been a few.
Standouts include Injemira Redford in 2021 (sold for $160,000 at the 50th Beef Genetics sale at Book Book for Australian record), and Dunoon Prime Minister (sold for $140,000 at the 2020 Dunoon Angus, Holbrook, sale).
"It's very satisfying to work with studs and see they are producing great stock," Jenni said.
"There is no reason why a woman can't do this job if she is so inclined. You do need a tough skin at times, but that is life isn't it."
