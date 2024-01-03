Quality highlighted at Wodonga's Angus weaner sale | January 3

The high quality reputation of cattle continued with the Premier Angus Feature Weaner Sale at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Wednesday.
True weaner steers sold to a top of $1290 a head.
A total of 3239 cattle was yarded which Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions agent Luke Deimel said were "magnificent quality".
"The clients supplying the weaner sales are investing a lot into the genetics and you can see that through the yarding," Mr Deimel said.
He said prices were solid and about 20 cents a kilogram to 30c/kg dearer across the board on the market pre-Christmas.
"All clients are very happy, not just on pre-Christmas prices but from where the market was three, four, five months ago it was in a pretty rough spot," he said.
Weaner steers weighing less than 280kg typically sold for $860 to $1060. Weaner steers weighing 280kg to 330kg made $850 to $1140.
Heavier weaner steers more than 330kg sold for $910 to $1290.
Weaner heifers weighing less than 280kg sold for $500 to $770 and weaner heifers in the 280kg to 330kg weight range made $640 to $900.
Heavier weaner heifers more than 330kg sold for $820 to $1115.
The best presented pen of steers award went to Spring B Estate, Gundowring, Victoria, for their pen of 25 Angus steers, 393kg, with Jarobee blood, which sold for $1290. The same vendor sold another 30 Angus steers, 356kg, for $1215.
Hanna Pastoral, Walwa, sold 24 Angus steers, 358kg, with Dunoon and Rennylea blood, for $1230.
A line of 18 Angus steers, 370kg, from J Williamson, Whorouly, Vic, sold for $1230, while a pen of 30 Angus steers, 364kg, from HG Reynolds and Sons, Mangoplah, made $1220.
Neushire Pty Ltd, Urana, sold 17 Angus steers, 373kg, for $1200 and Rylin Pty Ltd, Bobinawarrah, Vic, sold 28 Angus steers, 373kg, for $1175.
A line of 19 Angus steers, 373kg, with Numeralla and Jarobee blood, from C Boyd and Son, Bobinawarrah, Vic, made $1165.
The best presented pen of heifers was awarded to Waverley Farming, Indigo Valley, Vic, for their 38 Angus heifers, 339kg, with Alpine Angus blood, which sold for $935.
The same vendor sold another 15 Angus heifers, 305kg, for $795.
Baxter Ag, Barnawartha, Vic, sold 22 Angus heifers, 390kg, for $1115.
Blackwood Grazing, Strathbogie, Vic, sold 10 Angus heifers, 378kg, for $970.
Granite Flat Pastoral, Mitta Mitta, Vic, sold 12 Angus heifers, 383kg for $960 and N and J Paola, Germantown, Vic, sold 12 Angus heifers, 383kg, for $950.
A line of 10 Angus heifers, 335kg, from P and G Lavis, Bungowannah, sold for $920.
There was strong buying competition from Inverell and Tamworth, as well as from Gundagai, Deniliquin, Wagga Wagga and local buyers.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.