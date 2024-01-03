The Rural
Quality highlighted at Wodonga's Angus weaner sale | January 3

Alexandra Bernard
January 4 2024 - 10:04am
Elders agent Brett Shea with the best presented pen of steers, 25 Angus steers, 393kg, from Spring B Estate, Gundowring, Victoria, which sold for $1290 at Wodonga on Wednesday. Picture by Stephen Burns.
The high quality reputation of cattle continued with the Premier Angus Feature Weaner Sale at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Wednesday.

