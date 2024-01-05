NSW lamb market starts 2024 on a high

Rain during the first few days of 2024 has put a bounce in the step of the lamb market in the state's south.
The optimistic mood sparked vigorous bidding at Wagga's prime lamb sale on Thursday from eager buyers vying for a stake in a more limited offering.
A total of 19,000 lambs were offered which was about 31,000 head fewer than the last sale of 2023 in mid December.
Despite the fact that not all major export or domestic processors were operational, Meat and Livestock Australia reported the market recorded a significant upswing of as much as $40 a head.
"The dynamic market conditions are shaping the pricing landscape leading into the new year," MLA reported.
Prices lifted $25 to $40 on the well-finished, not-shorn lambs that commanded the premium rates.
"Trade lambs peaked at $194, while the heavier trade lambs in the 24 to 26 kilogram range fetched prices of $216, with an average of 830 cents a kilogram (carcase weight)," MLA reported.
Lambs in the 26kg to 30kg category were sold within the range of $216 to $244, and those heavier than 30kg reached a peak at $255.
Light lambs also took the spotlight, with prices spanning from $108 to $145.
Meanwhile, at Yass prime lamb sale a day earlier the overall market trend was $20 to $30 dearer.
The first sale of the year at that centre produced a limited yarding of 3900 good quality lambs.
MLA said there were limited numbers offered for restockers and not all the usual buyers were present.
New season trade lambs weighing 18kg to 24kg sold from $131 to $149 and trade weight old lambs sold from $115 to $152.
Heavy weight new season lambs weighing more than 24kg sold from $161 to $185 and heavy old lambs topped at $227.
Light lambs less than 18kg to the processors sold from $67 to $134. The few pens of lambs to the restockers sold from $44 to $105 and hoggets sold from $87 to $133.
