The Rural
Home/News/Local News

McCormack backs calls for ACCC inquiry into supermarket pricing power

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
January 10 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack. File picture by Les Smith
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack. File picture by Les Smith

Michael McCormack has backed calls from Nationals leader David Littleproud to hold an inquiry into supermarkets' buying power.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.