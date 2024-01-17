New ideas set to beef up popular annual event Advertising Feature

Annie Elliott takes over the role of event director for Beef Week 2024. Picture supplied

A new event director, digital map and almost 150 studs on board Stock & Land Beef Week A Stud Beef Victoria Event is promising to be an event not to be missed.

One hundred and 40 beef studs across Victoria, NSW and SA will open their gates to showcase their studstock during the prominent event which has now entered its third generation.

The 33rd Annual Beef Week is the largest event of its type in the southern hemisphere since 1992, and will take place from January 27 to February 3 in 2024.

SBV Beef Week Event Director Annie Elliott admits she has "big shoes to fill" after taking over the helm from Geoff Phillips, who held the position for 30 years, but said it would help bring the event into the 21st century.

"We are including a digital map in 2024 to make it a little easier for people to get around during Beef Week and especially help get to all those properties," Ms Elliott said.

2024 "will be run similar to 2023, but we have some major enhancements in place for Beef Week 2025 to keep it organic and exciting."

Gina Ryan from Glenview Del Simmental has entered Beef Week every year since it started back in 1994. Picture Stock & Land

Ms Elliott has extensive experience in the agriculture industry, growing up on a beef and sheep farm in Western Victoria, and has also held previous event organisation roles.

Stock & Land Beef Week A Stud Beef Victoria Event Chairman John Adams said Stock and Land Beef Week presented great opportunities to showcase a herd to sell on the day and to promote animals for the autumn on farm sales and for feature breed sales.

He said it also presents those travelling to be able to compare and assess herds (and breeds) across the country.

"The beef cattle industry has faced some significant challenges through 2023, but generally the stud stock industry has never performed better, with records broken in several breeds and great clearances, holding up in the face of price corrections in the commercial industry," Mr Adams said.



"It must be the time to buy heifers. Showcasing your herd has never been more important, showing your innovation to your target market is imperative to maintain your relevance in an increasingly competitive environment, no matter in what breed you are involved.

"This is the reason so many forward thinking enterprises continue to enter Beef Week, some have done so for over 30 years."

The map for Stock & Land Beef Week A Stud Beef Victoria Event 2024. Picture supplied

The itinerary for Stock & Land Beef Week:

DAY 1: January 27, Greater Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat

DAY 2: January 28, West Gippsland

DAY 3: January 29, East Gippsland

DAY 4: January 30, Albury to Benalla

DAY 5: January 31, Southern NSW

DAY 6: February 1, Shepparton to the Mildura, Hay

DAY 7: February 2, Colac, Horsham, Warrnambool

DAY 8: February 3, Western Vic, Mt Gambier