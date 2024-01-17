Imi Metcalfe's connection with Geelong Grammar School (GGS) dates back more than a century, although it was her father's tales of adventure at Timbertop that helped guide her decision to join the Victorian-based boarding school in year 9.
"I found it challenging leaving my family and friends behind, but I was also really excited about the opportunity to attend GGS and, once I started, I realised how welcoming and supportive the school community is," Imi said.
Students in year 9 spend a year living and learning at Timbertop, the school's unique campus located in the foothills of the Victorian Alps, which Imi describes as "the best year of my life."
Imi says Timbertop was, "challenging but so rewarding; whether it be the difficult wood chopping, lighting our own boilers or the weekly running and hiking, it definitely paid off getting to see the spectacular views from the tops of mountains or the awesome ski slopes of Mt Buller and the Bogong Plains. These moments were only made more incredible by getting to experience them with my closest friends."
Imi has just completed her first year at the school's senior school campus, located in Corio, and says "the schooling here is excellent and I am challenged daily, while also being well-supported by my teachers and tutors."
Applications are currently being accepted at Geelong Grammar School for a range of scholarships across years 5 to 11, including boarding scholarships for students from rural, remote or regional areas of Australia. Visit ggs.vic.edu.au/scholarships
Kincoppal, Rose Bay (KRB), is guided by the educational vision of Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat, Foundress of the Society of the Sacred Heart.
Madeleine Sophie's vision is articulated in the Five Goals of a Sacred Heart Education, and one of these is a deep respect for intellectual values. This means that the school imparts a love of learning and students understand that learning involves many experiences both in and beyond the classroom.
"Our philosophy of Sacred Heart Education is framed by the understanding that education is both transformational and holistic," a spokesperson said.
"We are passionate about fostering a culture of excellence among staff and students from ELC through to year 12 through continuous improvement informed by research, technology, societal changes and the needs of every student.
"Our devoted and high-calibre teaching team delivers a curriculum grounded in academic rigour."
Providing around the clock assistance to their boarders, "students also have constant access to our extensive library which features both group and individual study support areas. Our boarding houses offer independent study spaces for homework.
"Year 12 boarders are housed in Sheldon House, a separate purpose-built boarding house which is designed to support our final year students to achieve their academic goals." And "in the HSC, KRB is consistently one of the highest performing Catholic independent girls boarding schools in NSW."
Knox Grammar School students achieved outstanding results in the 2023 Higher School Certificate, with 38 boys achieving an ATAR of over 99, 157 boys achieving over 95 and 246 boys attaining an ATAR of over 90. The median ATAR was an extraordinary 93.
The top performing Knox student was Jacob Johnstone who scored an ATAR of 99.95. Two students also received an ATAR of 99.90.
"We are extremely proud of our students and staff, who have achieved the strongest HSC results in the school's history," said headmaster Scott James.
"The class of 2023 recognised early in their journey of the power of collaboration. Collectively they worked tirelessly to support their peers."
Knox ranked 11th in NSW according to The Sydney Morning Herald Top 150 Schools Report, with 979 Band 6 results (which are subject marks of 90 to 100).
Two Knox students, Jacob Johnstone and Hugh Latimer achieved the remarkable feat of topping the state in one or two subjects; Jacob was First in Course for English Extension 1 and Legal Studies, and Hugh was First in Course in Economics.
In HSC Showcases and Exhibitions, three students were nominated for OnSTAGE (drama), one student was nominated for ARTEXPRESS (Visual Arts) and one student was nominated for ENCORE (music).
"On behalf of the entire Knox Grammar community, I wish the Class of 2023 continued success in all their future endeavours," said the headmaster.
A full report on Knox's 2023 HSC results is available at knox.nsw.edu.au.
Join Loreto Normanhurst's Open Day from 11am to 3pm on Saturday March 9.
Experience their expansive grounds, award-winning holistic learning model, and the strong sense of community within the boarding school.
Founded in 1897, boarding is deeply ingrained in Loreto Normanhurst's identity, with over 85 per cent of boarders coming from regional and rural NSW, and the rest from across Sydney, interstate, and overseas.
"Excitingly, we're embarking on an innovative journey, with construction beginning next year for a purpose-built boarding school set to open in 2025," a spokesperson said.
Boarding at Loreto Normanhurst opens doors to a wealth of extra-curricular and curriculum options. This provides a structured, supportive environment for academic growth and introduces diverse extra-curricular activities in sports, arts, leadership, and more.
Students gain exposure to a range of experiences, preparing them for future challenges and instilling the skills and confidence to thrive in diverse settings.
Independence and friendships flourish at Loreto Normanhurst, supported by comprehensive pastoral care that fosters self-confidence and broadens perspectives. Mrs Kate Kovacs, Director of Boarding, highlights the significance of a sense of belonging across age groups, ensuring lasting friendships and connections.
Visit loretonh.nsw.edu.au/pages/open-day or contact enquiries@loretonh.nsw.edu.au for more info.
Hailing from Swan Hill, Georgie began her boarding journey at Melbourne Girls Grammar School in Year 10.
Georgie is thrilled to be following in her older sister's footsteps as one of MGGS's boarding house captains in 2024.
"It is such an honour, I could not be more grateful to be a part of leadership in the house! I get along really well with the boarding staff, which makes the role much easier as they foster such a positive and supportive environment," Georgie said.
Georgie represents the school in netball and basketball. She trains multiple times a week on top of gym sessions in the Artemis Fitness Hub. This is in addition to her study, which she admits has improved immensely since beginning boarding at MGGS.
"As boarders, we're strongly encouraged to be studying after school, especially around exam time, and the staff are really helpful when it comes to preparation."
Georgie says homesickness hasn't been an issue for her. "I feed off other people's energy, and I love company," she says, adding that her parents "are just a phone call away".
Each year, boarders are assigned 'buddies', who help them transition smoothly. "We all come from somewhere different, but we have so much in common which makes having conversations with new people really easy."
In her downtime Georgie enjoys exploring the Botanical Gardens, catching an AFL game at the MCG or shopping on Chapel Street. She knows that year 12 will bring more work, but she's feeling confident, adding "I find that when I apply myself, and with the support of teachers, residential staff, academic coaches and friends, I know I am able to achieve amazing results."
At MGGS the boarding house is an environment where boarders feel comfortable challenging themselves in a supportive community. They are bold, dynamic and ready to take on anything. Boarding scholarships and bursaries are available for entry in 2025. Apply now at mggs.vic.edu.au/scholarships.
A vital facet of a Xavier College education is our focus on ensuring boys are connecting with a welcoming and caring community.
Xavier College is proud of its rich heritage in scholarships.
"Accessibility to a Jesuit education is important to us at Xavier College," a spokesperson said.
"We celebrate the diversity of interests and abilities in all our students, and we understand every child is different," they continued.
"Within their unique being lies their capacity to be discovered and challenged."
Additionally, "our scholarships range from academic scholarships to music scholarships, as well as boarding scholarships and bursary opportunities," which are means-based.
"We welcome you to visit our website for details on new scholarships for 2025."
Xavier boarders appreciate the opportunity to live, work and play with their best mates.
As 2023 boarding captain Mitch Loughnan proudly explained at a whole school assembly earlier this year, "boarders come from all parts of Australia and the world. From Inverloch all the way to Hong Kong and everywhere in between," he said.
"[The boarding house] is more than just a place to eat and sleep.
"At the heart of the walls are relationships. So many of them, if not all of them, are bonds and experiences made for a lifetime.
"We are a bunch of best mates who get to live with each other and learn the ins and outs of each person."
Xavier College is entering into an exciting period of growth.
"Our key entry point of year 7 is now accommodated in an exceptional, new state-of-the-art year 7-8 learning precinct on the senior campus, opened at the beginning of the 2024 school year," the a spokesperson said.
"Preceding this will be a seven year journey through an amazing, brand new P-6 junior school."
Boarders come from all parts of Australia and the world- Mitch Loughnan, Xavier Boarding Captain
Xavier prides itself on delivering a unique Jesuit education, and 2028 will mark 150 years of developing exceptional graduates through inspiring learning experiences.
Buoyed by strong recent VCE results and APS sporting success, the college now looks ahead with excitement and anticipation.
Through assistance provided by Frensham Schools' Scholarships Programme and Winifred West Foundation's Educational Grants, girls from rural Australia are given the life-changing opportunity of a Frensham education. Two such recipients are Millie and Alex Bolger, hailing from the village of Wombat in NSW.
Millie knew some older girls from the area who attended Frensham. "They were great people to be around, who really loved their families. They were so inspiring and I wanted to be a Frensham girl," Millie said.
When Millie was in year 8, a local family wrote a beautiful letter of recommendation, and then the Bolger family began the application process for means-tested support. Millie was awarded a place at Frensham, starting in year 9. Alex followed Millie and they both have so many fond memories.
"We would never have been able to put the girls through Frensham without the support," said their mother Gen.
"Looking after ill parents, both of us [the girl's father Matt] working full-time, trying to give your children the best possible education... we've just been so grateful".
Frensham invites applications for Educational Grants from parents who are committed to the ideals of the school, and whose daughters have shown a strong capacity for involvement, the pursuit of excellence, and the heartfelt willingness to contribute to the welfare of others.
For more information, and to apply, visit frensham.nsw.edu.au/admissions/scholarships