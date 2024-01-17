Live, work and play with your best mates Advertising Feature

Xavier College celebrates the diversity of interests and abilities in its students. Pictures supplied

Entering into an exciting period of growth, Xavier College is very much on the move.

A vital facet of a Xavier College education is our focus on ensuring boys are connecting with a welcoming and caring community.

Xavier College is proud of its rich heritage in scholarships.



"Accessibility to a Jesuit education is important to us at Xavier College," a spokesperson said.



"We celebrate the diversity of interests and abilities in all our students, and we understand every child is different," they continued.



"Within their unique being lies their capacity to be discovered and challenged."

Additionally, "our scholarships range from academic scholarships to music scholarships, as well as boarding scholarships and bursary opportunities," which are means-based.



"We welcome you to visit our website for details on new scholarships for 2025."

Xavier boarders appreciate the opportunity to live, work and play with their best mates.

As 2023 boarding captain Mitch Loughnan proudly explained at a whole school assembly earlier this year, "boarders come from all parts of Australia and the world. From Inverloch all the way to Hong Kong and everywhere in between," he said.

"[The boarding house] is more than just a place to eat and sleep.



"At the heart of the walls are relationships. So many of them, if not all of them, are bonds and experiences made for a lifetime.

"We are a bunch of best mates who get to live with each other and learn the ins and outs of each person."

Xavier College is entering into an exciting period of growth.



"Our key entry point of year 7 is now accommodated in an exceptional, new state-of-the-art year 7-8 learning precinct on the senior campus, opened at the beginning of the 2024 school year," the a spokesperson said.



"Preceding this will be a seven year journey through an amazing, brand new P-6 junior school."

Xavier prides itself on delivering a unique Jesuit education, and 2028 will mark 150 years of developing exceptional graduates through inspiring learning experiences.