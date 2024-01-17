MGGS provides an environment where boarders feel comfortable Advertising Feature

Charlotte and Georgie, 2024's boarding house captains. Picture supplied

Hailing from Swan Hill, Georgie began her boarding journey at Melbourne Girls Grammar School in Year 10.



Georgie is thrilled to be following in her older sister's footsteps as one of MGGS's boarding house captains in 2024.

"It is such an honour, I could not be more grateful to be a part of leadership in the house! I get along really well with the boarding staff, which makes the role much easier as they foster such a positive and supportive environment," Georgie said.

Georgie represents the school in netball and basketball. She trains multiple times a week on top of gym sessions in the Artemis Fitness Hub. This is in addition to her study, which she admits has improved immensely since beginning boarding at MGGS.

"As boarders, we're strongly encouraged to be studying after school, especially around exam time, and the staff are really helpful when it comes to preparation."

Georgie says homesickness hasn't been an issue for her. "I feed off other people's energy, and I love company," she says, adding that her parents "are just a phone call away".



Each year, boarders are assigned 'buddies', who help them transition smoothly. "We all come from somewhere different, but we have so much in common which makes having conversations with new people really easy."

In her downtime Georgie enjoys exploring the Botanical Gardens, catching an AFL game at the MCG or shopping on Chapel Street. She knows that year 12 will bring more work, but she's feeling confident, adding "I find that when I apply myself, and with the support of teachers, residential staff, academic coaches and friends, I know I am able to achieve amazing results."