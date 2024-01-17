For day five of Beef Week this year (January 31), "Reiland Angus will showcase a range of high quality Angus Genetics," said Jess Reynolds.
"On display will be a middle aged group of spring calved cows and calves by several sire groups."
The bull display will embrace part of the line up for the upcoming bull sale - expected to have 80 head - that will be held at Killimicat Station on Wednesday April 17, 2024
"Additional rising 20 month bulls will be on display and for sale on the day with both impressive phenotype and dataset."
There will also be "a group of autumn PTIC cows that are available for purchase.
"A summary of the current breeding focus will also be presented for interested parties with exclusive photos of NZ bred, Stockman Solution that was selected as a lead off sire on a recent tour in NZ hosted by the Lucas family."
NSW Hereford stud, Glenellerslie have an outstanding line up for their 31st sale at their property, 908 - 1064 Yaven Creek Road, Adelong, NSW.
Celebrating 50 years since it was established by Gordon Smith, the stud is now run by Ross and Mandy Smith, son Blake and new wife Carly, and with further help from daughters Alicia and Rebecca.
25 Hereford and 21 Poll Hereford bulls will be offered on Tuesday, February 13 from 1pm by Helmsman Auction.
The sale will be interfaced with AuctionsPlus so the bulls can be inspected on day five of the Stock & Land Beef Week Field Day on Wednesday January 31.
This year's excellent draft includes six bulls sired by WRL Makka (H), nine by Amos Vale Galloway P011 (H), four by Kymarney Blackhawk K7 (H), two by Glenellerslie Tywin (H), one by Glenwarrah Men at Work (H), two by Yarram Unique F181 (H), one by Kaludah Storm Boy (H), 12 by Ennerdale Accomplice (PP), four by Monymusk Gallant (IMP NZ (P), four by Kaludah Cooper Q272 (S), and one by Karoonda Wager Q795 (PP).
Notably, these will be the last sons of Accomplice to be offered.
Glenellerslie bulls are famous for their docility and doing ability.
All the bulls carry the Glenellerslie Guarantee, they are semen tested, and inoculated with Vibriovax, Multimin and 7 in 1.
To view the online catalogue for this year's sale visit herefordsaustralia.com.au or glenellerslieherefords.com.
Daryl Schipp says "cattle breeders are cordially invited to Glandore, Alfredtown to see the results of 75 years of Poll Hereford breeding and 31 years with Red Angus, at our Schipps Beef Enterprises Beef Week Open Day."
Doodle Cooma Poll Herefords offer high performing, excellent tempered and athletic bulls ready to work.
"The Hereford breed is making a strong comeback as producers increasingly recognise the outstanding production off grass, combined with quality carcase and quiet temperament, and a breed that can be used in straight breeding or cross breeding," Daryl explained.
Meanwhile, "Schipps Red Angus speak for themselves, are easy doing, structurally sound and quiet. New and exciting bloodlines have Schipps Red Angus at the leading edge of the breed.
"Red Angus is finding its place in Australia's cattle industry as it is a functional breed with good heat tolerance and productivity in the paddock. It is a breed that can be crossed successfully with any other breed and improve the progeny. Throughout the world, Red Angus are significantly increasing in number and popularity.
"A limited numbers of bulls will be available for sale at our Beef Week Open Day, and breeders will have the opportunity to inspect our offering for our online Schipps Beef Production Sale, Friday April 19, 2024."
For Beef Week 2024, you should visit the property on day five, Wednesday January 31, from 9am to 4pm. "We look forward to welcoming you to Glandore, 2941 Sturt Highway, Alfredtown."
A new event director, digital map and almost 150 studs on board Stock & Land Beef Week A Stud Beef Victoria Event is promising to be an event not to be missed.
One hundred and 40 beef studs across Victoria, NSW and SA will open their gates to showcase their studstock during the prominent event which has now entered its third generation.
The 33rd Annual Beef Week is the largest event of its type in the southern hemisphere since 1992, and will take place from January 27 to February 3 in 2024.
SBV Beef Week Event Director Annie Elliott admits she has "big shoes to fill" after taking over the helm from Geoff Phillips, who held the position for 30 years, but said it would help bring the event into the 21st century.
"We are including a digital map in 2024 to make it a little easier for people to get around during Beef Week and especially help get to all those properties," Ms Elliott said.
2024 "will be run similar to 2023, but we have some major enhancements in place for Beef Week 2025 to keep it organic and exciting."
Ms Elliott has extensive experience in the agriculture industry, growing up on a beef and sheep farm in Western Victoria, and has also held previous event organisation roles.
Stock & Land Beef Week A Stud Beef Victoria Event Chairman John Adams said Stock and Land Beef Week presented great opportunities to showcase a herd to sell on the day and to promote animals for the autumn on farm sales and for feature breed sales.
He said it also presents those travelling to be able to compare and assess herds (and breeds) across the country.
"The beef cattle industry has faced some significant challenges through 2023, but generally the stud stock industry has never performed better, with records broken in several breeds and great clearances, holding up in the face of price corrections in the commercial industry," Mr Adams said.
"It must be the time to buy heifers. Showcasing your herd has never been more important, showing your innovation to your target market is imperative to maintain your relevance in an increasingly competitive environment, no matter in what breed you are involved.
"This is the reason so many forward thinking enterprises continue to enter Beef Week, some have done so for over 30 years."
The itinerary for Stock & Land Beef Week:
For more information about Stock & Land Beef Week A Stud Beef Victoria Event 2024, visit beefweek.com.au or follow facebook.com/STLBeefWeek.