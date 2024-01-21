Riverina Field Days opens up exhibitor applications

Got something to show off or sell?
The Riverina Field Days have opened up applications for this year's event, set to open up on May 10 and 11 - and are keen to land exhibitors for the major festival.
Organisers are currently accepting reservations from exhibitors for the event, which showcases the latest developments in agriculture - as well as offering a place for vendors to sell local produce and crafts.
Event coordinator Jason Torresan said they were especially keen to expand the diversity of what's on offer at the yearly event.
"We're fortunate that we have a substantial number of previous exhibitors who have already secured their spot, and there is always significant interest from first-time participants," he said.
"Non-agricultural exhibitors and food stalls are also encouraged to secure their spaces, contributing to the event's diversity."
The focus will remain on agriculture and machinery, but Mr Torresan said they were especially keen to bring in entertainers and family-friendly offerings to help make the event appealing for all.
"Combining new attractions, entertainment, kids entertainment, a variety of food options, and demonstrations ensures a well-rounded experience suitable for all ages."
The event is sponsored by Lowes BP, who said they were keen to keep supporting the event into the future.
"We encourage everyone to secure their site early, to be a part of a significant event for our community and build a thriving regional Australia together," they said.
Interested exhibitors and sponsors can contact the Riverina Field Days at 6962 1180, or at riverinafielddays.com.
Schools are especially encouraged to get in touch about field trip opportunities and educational outcomes.
