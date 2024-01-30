Volunteers rally for farmers

Trucks from all over the eastern states lined the streets of Ardlethan on Australia Day, with the convoy of 26 semi-trailers and b-doubles all carrying the same cargo - hay.
All the 18-wheelers and their drivers, travelling from as far as Tasmania, South Australia, NSW and Queensland, joined forces for the Need for Feed Australia Day hay run.
The convoy started at the organisation's depot near Cobram, with an overnight stop at Ardlethan on January 26, then continued to Bellata, south of Narrabri, where the trucks split and headed to their different destinations, reaching 36 properties throughout northern NSW and southern Qld.
Hay allocations were based off the number of stock on the property, while the producers also received a household hamper and a bag of dog food.
Need for Feed chairman, Graham Cockerell, Beaconsfield, Vic, said the charity, a project of Lions Club Australia, started in 2006 with the first spot being Gippsland after fires and drought. Today the charity conducts runs every six to eight weeks.
"All the drivers are volunteers, all hay has been donated, with two road trains from South Australia," he said.
"We're still delivering to some people from the Tenterfield fires and Ashford fires - places like Deepwater, Bolivia and then into Queensland, places like Dalveen, to near Stanthorpe.
"Some of the stops are pockets in between that have been hit very hard and haven't been lucky enough to get one of those big downpours - there are patches still dry."
Ardlethan Show Society president Marcia Ryan said the community of Ardlethan stepped in and supported the cause with the show society and management committee hosting the drivers for the evening, while also running raffles with the proceeds going to the hay run raising $2500.
"Honestly the drivers were a great bunch of people," she said.
One of the driving factors of the community wanting to host the drivers was not only to support the generous act, but also in memory of fellow member of the Ardlethan community and Need for Feed movement, Ken Horan, who died late last year.
Mr Horan's wife, Sue Horan, said when the two became a couple, Mr Horan would help out in the club where he could, accompanying her whether it be catering or going to a meeting and then wanted to join, which led him to become president of the Yanco Lions Club.
Mrs Horan said his involvement with the hay runs started before the two were together, as Mr Horan had donated a load of hay for drought-affected farmers, provided his truck for a friend to deliver hay to different regions, and did three hay runs with Need for Feed.
Although Mr Horan died before this trek north took place, one of the loads of hay being taken to the affected areas was donated by him.
"The farmers have told us it's about so much more than the hay and hampers that come on the back of the truck, but they said the real thing is knowing that people care and are thinking of them," Mrs Horan said.
