Injemira's consistency shines before 2024 sales Advertising Feature

Mr Greening said the bulls being offered are very consistent. Picture supplied

The fundamentals for the Australian beef industry are outstanding according to one of the nation's most successful stud breeders who encourages producers to carefully select genetics this year.

Injemira Beef Genetics will offer 96 bulls at its annual on-property auction at Book Book, via Wagga Wagga, on February 20. The catalogue will feature sons of the Australian record-holding sire Injemira Robert Redford, which sold for $160,000 in 2021. Redford remains the top calving ease sire in the nation for the breed.

There are also the first and only sons of New Zealand sire Koanui Galway, which Injemira Beef Genetics principal Marc Greening bought to offer "an exciting outcross for the breed". These are the only sons available from Galway this autumn.

Mr Greening said the 2024 bull offering is very consistent, with each bull highly predictable genetically.

"We see in our industry far too often seedstock herds with large numbers of registered females selling relatively small numbers of bulls, so you only get to see the top of the drop," Mr Greening said.

"At Injemira, you will basically see the entire drop giving you the confidence that your genetic package will breed to a consistent level."

The sale will also offer 250 commercial EU-accredited PTIC heifers which will calve in March. They are Injemira blood and will be sold in lot sizes ranging from 10 to 30.