The fundamentals for the Australian beef industry are outstanding according to one of the nation's most successful stud breeders who encourages producers to carefully select genetics this year.
Injemira Beef Genetics will offer 96 bulls at its annual on-property auction at Book Book, via Wagga Wagga, on February 20. The catalogue will feature sons of the Australian record-holding sire Injemira Robert Redford, which sold for $160,000 in 2021. Redford remains the top calving ease sire in the nation for the breed.
There are also the first and only sons of New Zealand sire Koanui Galway, which Injemira Beef Genetics principal Marc Greening bought to offer "an exciting outcross for the breed". These are the only sons available from Galway this autumn.
Mr Greening said the 2024 bull offering is very consistent, with each bull highly predictable genetically.
"We see in our industry far too often seedstock herds with large numbers of registered females selling relatively small numbers of bulls, so you only get to see the top of the drop," Mr Greening said.
"At Injemira, you will basically see the entire drop giving you the confidence that your genetic package will breed to a consistent level."
The sale will also offer 250 commercial EU-accredited PTIC heifers which will calve in March. They are Injemira blood and will be sold in lot sizes ranging from 10 to 30.
Mr Greening said bull prices would start at $6000 and the line of sires suited the progressive Australian industry, with clients able to supply every market from short fed grain through to premium grass-fed.
The team from H Francis and Co are looking forward to presenting another great line up of cattle for the 2024 Royal Canberra Show Online Sale.
Last year's sale highlight and sale top was Summit Meadowgrass (pictured), a 10 month old Limousin heifer which sold for $19,500.
Additionally, 10 females sold for an average of $7,950.
Also sold were two bulls, along with two embryo lots sold with a top at $1,350 per embryo for Summit Meadowgrass (and an average of $1,150 per embryo), plus one semen package from Grathlyn Pacemaker which sold for $60 per dose.
2024 breeds represented in this year's sale includes Angus, Hereford, red Angus, Fleckvieh, Limousin and for the first time Australian lowline.
The studs represented this year include Summit Livestock, White Family Beef, Kirala Angus, Kia Ora Limousins, Shaws Livestock, Bolong Herefords, Wondenia Fleckvieh, Muscat Lowlines JTR Cattle Company, Big Duck Limousins and JWT Livestock.
There will be bulls, heifers, flushes and embryos on offer.
"The high standard of entries in this year's sale is sure to create some excitement around the sale," a spokesperson said.
The sale opens at 9am Thursday February 22 and bidding will close at 5pm Saturday February 24.
Meanwhile, be sure to drop by the the H Francis and Co marquee at the show to discuss the sale lots or check out the sale online at AuctionsPlus.