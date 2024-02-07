2024 Royal Canberra Show Online Sale Advertising Feature

Last year's sale highlight and sale top, Summit Meadowgrass. Picture supplied

The team from H Francis and Co are looking forward to presenting another great line up of cattle for the 2024 Royal Canberra Show Online Sale.



Last year's sale highlight and sale top was Summit Meadowgrass (pictured), a 10 month old Limousin heifer which sold for $19,500.



Additionally, 10 females sold for an average of $7,950.



Also sold were two bulls, along with two embryo lots sold with a top at $1,350 per embryo for Summit Meadowgrass (and an average of $1,150 per embryo), plus one semen package from Grathlyn Pacemaker which sold for $60 per dose.

2024 breeds represented in this year's sale includes Angus, Hereford, red Angus, Fleckvieh, Limousin and for the first time Australian lowline.

The studs represented this year include Summit Livestock, White Family Beef, Kirala Angus, Kia Ora Limousins, Shaws Livestock, Bolong Herefords, Wondenia Fleckvieh, Muscat Lowlines JTR Cattle Company, Big Duck Limousins and JWT Livestock.

There will be bulls, heifers, flushes and embryos on offer.



"The high standard of entries in this year's sale is sure to create some excitement around the sale," a spokesperson said.



The sale opens at 9am Thursday February 22 and bidding will close at 5pm Saturday February 24.

