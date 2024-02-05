The Rural
The Rural's complete view of property
Prices strong for scanned-in-lamb ewes at Barellan

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
February 5 2024 - 2:46pm
Grace and Keith Fixter with their pen of scanned-in-lamb ewes sold for $340. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
Grace and Keith Fixter with their pen of scanned-in-lamb ewes sold for $340. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.

Scanned-in-lamb ewes were the highlight at the annual Barellan breeders' first-cross ewe sale on Friday where they sold to a top of $342 a head.

Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

