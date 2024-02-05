Prices strong for scanned-in-lamb ewes at Barellan

Scanned-in-lamb ewes were the highlight at the annual Barellan breeders' first-cross ewe sale on Friday where they sold to a top of $342 a head.
A total of 4122 first-cross ewes were yarded, which Mark Flagg, Mark Flagg Livestock and Property, said were excellent quality.
Mr Flagg said there were less buyers and the sale of ewe lambs was underpinned by the processors.
"The ewe lambs off the cream in weight were tight enough," he said.
"For the scanned-in-lambs it was a different world. There was plenty of competition for quality sheep."
Mr Flagg said he thought the ewe lambs were a touch under the market of recent sales, however the scanned-in-lambs were above the recent Forbes sheep sale.
The 2023 drop ewe lambs sold for $150 to $270 and SIL ewes made $140 to $342.
For the third year in a row the best presented pen of ewes was awarded to the Flagg Family Trust, Townswell Park, Moombooldool, for their 218 March 2023 drop first-cross ewes, 79.7kg, November shorn.
They were by Mt Beckom Border Leicester rams and out of Goolgumbla and Yanko blood ewes.
Matthew Flagg said said they were a pretty good line of ewes and he was happy with how all his lots sold.
"The sale was a fraction off but the tops sold well," he said.
Mr Flagg said the season had turned a corner with more rain about and it was looking promising with lamb prices picking up.
A pen of 212 May/June 2023 first-cross ewes, 78.7kg, November shorn, from GK, LM and DJ Golder, Avondale, Temora, sold for $266.
They were by Kegra Super Border Leicester rams and out of Goolgumbla bred and blood Merino ewes.
Donach Farms, Bents Hill, Colinroobie, sold 214 March/April 2023 drop first-cross ewes, 71kg, October shorn, for $252.
They were by Mt Beckom Border Leicester rams and out of Yarto and Tchelery blood ewes.
The top-priced SIL ewes were 174 March/April 2022 drop first-cross ewes, September shorn, from NG and KC Morriss, RickaVeera, sold for $342.
They scanned at 143 per cent to Barwon Poll Dorset rams.
Fixter Family Trust, Baroona, North Yalgorin, sold 112 March/April 2022 drop SIL first-cross ewes, December shorn, for $340.
They scanned at 173pc to Armdale Park Poll Dorset rams.
Grace Fixter said the ewes were not as a big as last year, however they scanned up well with a higher percentage than last year.
Buyers were local as well as others from Goulburn, Cootamundra, Wagga Wagga, Narrandera and Cowra.
The sale was conducted by Mark Flagg Property and Livestock and Findlays Barellan.
