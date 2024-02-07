Merino ewes top online sheep breeders sale

Merino ewes were sold to a top of $172 a head during the Butt Livestock and Property annual breeders sale on Tuesday.
A total of 10,016 Merino sheep were offered, mostly consisting of not-station-mated Merino ewes.
NSM ewes sold for $56 to $172, wethers made $124 and wether lambs sold for $74 to $86.
Garabray Pty Ltd, Greenethorpe, sold 270 2022-drop June-shorn NSM Merino ewes with Bogo blood for $172.
Burrinjuck Pastoral, Bookham, sold 440 2019-, 2020- and 2021-drop January-shorn NSM Merino ewes with Bogo blood for $164.
The same vendor sold another 400 2022-drop January-shorn NSM Merino ewes with Bogo blood for $157.
A pen of 305 two-and-a-half- to five-and-a-half-year-old NSM Merino ewes with Grassy Creek blood, June shorn, from LT Whittaker and PJ Whittaker, Gunning, made $162.
MFA Elsegood, Bookham, sold 620 2021-drop Merino wethers with Bogo blood, April shorn, for $124.
In the wether lambs Burrinjuck Pastoral, Bookham, sold 250 2023-drop Merino wether lambs with Bogo blood, unshorn, for $86.
A pen of 94 2023-drop woolgrower Merino wether lambs with Billa Burra Burra blood, unshorn, from KW McGrath, Yass, made $78.
D and H Painting, Bookham, sold 550 2023-drop Merino wether lambs with Bogo blood, unshorn, for $74.
The sale was conducted on AuctionsPlus.
