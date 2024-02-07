The Rural
The Rural's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Merino ewes top online sheep breeders sale

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
February 7 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garabray Pty Ltd, Greenethorpe, sold 270 2022-drop June-shorn NSM Merino ewes with Bogo blood for $172. Picture supplied.
Garabray Pty Ltd, Greenethorpe, sold 270 2022-drop June-shorn NSM Merino ewes with Bogo blood for $172. Picture supplied.

Merino ewes were sold to a top of $172 a head during the Butt Livestock and Property annual breeders sale on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.