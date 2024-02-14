Reduce weed toxicosis in your livestock Advertising Feature

Trevor Peterson, Killearn Ag, Uranquinty, said ewes on stubble were fed salt and lime supplements, as well as StockMins-Detox, to help prevent the effect of the toxins, especially hairy panic. Picture by Helen De Costa

Although weeds are commonly a source of green pick in stubbles by adding protein and energy to what is generally low-value dry feed, this summer AusFarm Nutrition Products (ANP) have received reports of an abundance of toxic weeds that can cause irreparable damage to grazing livestock.

Dr Paul Meggison, chief nutritionist at ANP, has over 45 year's experience in ruminant nutrition and has a particular interest in weed toxicity, its impact on livestock and the signs and symptoms of weed toxicosis.

According to Dr Meggison, the most common weeds of concern this year are hairy panic, heliotrope, caltrop, Patterson's curse and goosefoot.

"It is quite common for these weeds to spring up in dry summer pastures and stubbles, and most of the time they are the only green feed on offer," Dr Meggison said.

"Summer rainfall plays a role in weed growth, but also causes the value of dry feed to decline, making weeds seem like a good option for hungry livestock."

Common signs of toxicosis include photosensitisation, jaundice, swelling of the head, jaw and eyes, and weight loss.

According to Dr Meggison, "these signs generally stem from a damaged liver, and can have long-term consequences on animal production, health and welfare."

"In the case of toxicosis, especially where photosensitisation is evident, livestock should be taken off the offending pasture, fed a cereal hay and kept in a paddock with sufficient access to shade and clean water".

As a proactive measure, Dr Meggison suggests offering livestock grazing paddocks containing toxic weeds a toxin binding supplement like StockMins-Detox to neutralise the toxins when offending weeds are grazed.

A wealth of anecdotal evidence supports the value of StockMins-Detox in its ability to reduce toxic insult and control symptoms of toxicosis from various weeds, including the six weeds listed above.

"StockMins-Detox has been commercially available for six years, and in that time, we have had a swag of positive reports from many producers who have seen livestock graze weeds without the negative effects."

As an example, the Peterson family run Killearn Agriculture, a mixed-farming operation with 8000 Lambpro Maternal Composite ewes, plus wheat and canola crops, on 4000 hectares.

As a preventative, Trevor Peterson said their ewes on stubble were fed salt and lime supplements, as well as StockMins-Detox, to help prevent the effect of toxins, especially hairy panic.

StockMins-Detox is the first product of its kind and can reduce the effects of toxins in three distinct ways.



First, it protects against toxin absorption in the animal's digestive tract. Secondly, it stimulates and supports normal liver function. And thirdly, it assists in tissue recovery and repair.