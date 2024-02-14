Hicks steers standout feedlot performance Advertising Feature

Pictures supplied

Recently Hicks Beef had a call from Greenham's buyer, Andrew Maddison, on the performance of a load of Hicks Beef steers finishing on 150 days of feed.

Tom and Andrew Hicks reported that what Mr Maddison said was "if you put two steers together you could land a jumbo jet on their backs."

Intrigued by this, Tom and Andrew Hicks visited Bunnaloo Feedlot, Moama, to see these steers for themselves.



They were shown around by feedlot owner and manager, Shaun Mackenzie.



Bunnaloo Feedlot specialises in heavy turn-off high quality steers, with most steers on feed for 180 days.

Shaun commented on the Hicks Beef steers, saying how pleased he was with the steers and how quickly they had gained weight. He also said how well the steers last year had done and how well they graded on the rail.

"Since visiting the feedlot, the steers have been processed and we now have the kill data," Andrew said.



"We are exceptionally happy with the results, with seven of the 48 steers achieving a marble score above 8 and the consignment averaging a marble score of 4.95.



"The average MSA score was a whopping 67.18.



"We were very happy with the steers from last year but these have stepped it up a notch."

