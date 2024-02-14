Your opportunity to tap into the Winchester program Advertising Feature

The Winchester program involves very carefully selected genetics. Picture supplied

The Winchester Production Sale Vol 2 will be held on online with AuctionsPlus on March 9.



Scott Myers from H Francis & Co Wagga is the selling agent for the sale. On offer are Angus and Charolais bulls, females and genetic lots. All the lots are parent verified and HD50K genomic tested.

"We spend a great deal of time carefully selecting our genetics to use each season," a spokesperson said.



If you're a stud breeder you should inspect the yearling Angus bulls because "we think this draft has some really strong stud sire candidates amongst them. Two of the sires represented are Mill Brae Benchmark 9016 and Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15."

Meanwhile "the female offering is from the absolute top of our program".

Additionally, "both heifer calves from our show cows bound for Sydney Royal this year will sell as feature lots of this sale along with a flush from Winchester Dream T28.



"Many of you will be familiar with this heifer as Miley's Heifer from last spring. She certainly was noticed winning interbreed competitions at just 12 months of age".

Another lot worth a special mention is lot 15 Winchester Abigale T37. "We are offering 50 per cent ownership of this female meaning that you will have access to one of the hottest females we have ever bred at Winchester. She is a Mill Brae Benchmark 9016 daughter from our potent Abigale P1 cow."