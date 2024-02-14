Your opportunity to tap into the Winchester program

The Winchester Production Sale Vol 2 will be held on online with AuctionsPlus on March 9.
Scott Myers from H Francis & Co Wagga is the selling agent for the sale. On offer are Angus and Charolais bulls, females and genetic lots. All the lots are parent verified and HD50K genomic tested.
"We spend a great deal of time carefully selecting our genetics to use each season," a spokesperson said.
If you're a stud breeder you should inspect the yearling Angus bulls because "we think this draft has some really strong stud sire candidates amongst them. Two of the sires represented are Mill Brae Benchmark 9016 and Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15."
Meanwhile "the female offering is from the absolute top of our program".
Additionally, "both heifer calves from our show cows bound for Sydney Royal this year will sell as feature lots of this sale along with a flush from Winchester Dream T28.
"Many of you will be familiar with this heifer as Miley's Heifer from last spring. She certainly was noticed winning interbreed competitions at just 12 months of age".
Another lot worth a special mention is lot 15 Winchester Abigale T37. "We are offering 50 per cent ownership of this female meaning that you will have access to one of the hottest females we have ever bred at Winchester. She is a Mill Brae Benchmark 9016 daughter from our potent Abigale P1 cow."
You can inspect the lots at Orange on sale day with the event to run from 10am to 4pm. A barbecue lunch and light refreshments will be available.
Recently Hicks Beef had a call from Greenham's buyer, Andrew Maddison, on the performance of a load of Hicks Beef steers finishing on 150 days of feed.
Tom and Andrew Hicks reported that what Mr Maddison said was "if you put two steers together you could land a jumbo jet on their backs."
Intrigued by this, Tom and Andrew Hicks visited Bunnaloo Feedlot, Moama, to see these steers for themselves.
They were shown around by feedlot owner and manager, Shaun Mackenzie.
Bunnaloo Feedlot specialises in heavy turn-off high quality steers, with most steers on feed for 180 days.
Shaun commented on the Hicks Beef steers, saying how pleased he was with the steers and how quickly they had gained weight. He also said how well the steers last year had done and how well they graded on the rail.
"Since visiting the feedlot, the steers have been processed and we now have the kill data," Andrew said.
"We are exceptionally happy with the results, with seven of the 48 steers achieving a marble score above 8 and the consignment averaging a marble score of 4.95.
"The average MSA score was a whopping 67.18.
"We were very happy with the steers from last year but these have stepped it up a notch."
Hicks Beef are very pleased with the results coming from their strategy with the genetics, but seeing the feedlot and the man behind it, they also say that Shaun should be recognised for these amazing results too.