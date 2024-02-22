A little change can be a big help for your lamb survival Advertising Feature

"Paying extra attention to ewe nutrition from four weeks pre-lambing until peak lactation can significantly boost lamb survival," Dr Meggision said.

Many sheep producers in the Riverina are finish up joining activities and looking to manage pregnant ewes in the coming weeks.



As they do so, experts suggest they consider nutritional requirements of the ewes to improve lamb survival.

Dr Paul Meggision, chief nutritionist at AusFarm Nutrition Products and a local producer, stated that mortality in ewes and lambs during the lambing period is the largest cause of lost productivity and the greatest expense to sheep production systems annually.

"Commonly, scanning percentages of 120 to 140 per cent result in weaning percentages of 90 to 100 per cent, which can be a huge cost to farmers," Dr Meggision said.



"However, this also makes it a huge opportunity for producers to tackle the problem and boost lamb survival."

Dr Meggison said lamb birth weight is positively correlated with lamb survival and he believes this is very strongly linked to managing ewe health and nutrition.

Late-pregnancy and lambing can be extremely stressful for ewes, with deficiencies in energy and minerals regularly leading to pregnancy stress, pregnancy toxaemia and mis-mothering.

"Feeding high-energy grain, like barley, and an effective lambing supplement, like StockMins-EweLamLac, can go a long way to satisfying ewe energy and mineral requirements during this period, especially in twin-bearing ewes where energy is commonly significantly limiting," he said.

"It's valuable to understand that not all lambing supplements are the same, and that a specifically formulated blend of essential minerals, vitamins and trace elements can have a significant impact on enterprise profitability."

A recent independent trial involving single bearing ewes showed that ewes supplemented with loose lick supplement StockMins-EweLamLac HE, from four weeks pre-lambing until four weeks post-lambing, performed significantly better than ewes supplemented with a competitor's product combined with lime and salt over the same period.



The results were outstanding and included:

3.3 per cent more lambs weaned

6.1kg heavier average lamb weaning weight, and

4.8kg heavier average ewe weight at weaning

At a feeder lamb market value of 325c/kg lwt, offering StockMins-EweLamLac HE were a 25g/hd/day intake for a 98-day period resulted in a significant revenue increase.