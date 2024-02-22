Congratulations to the class of 2023 Advertising Feature

Frensham's year 12 class of 2023 at the Year 12 Parent Weekend event. Picture supplied

The staff at Frensham extend their congratulations to the class of 2023 for their exceptional results in the Higher School Certificate.

The school's top ATAR was 99, while 17 per cent of students received an ATAR over 95, and 48 per cent received an ATAR over 90.



A top band result, in at least one course, was achieved by 70 per cent of Frensham students, and eight accelerants from year 11 took at least one HSC course in 2023.



The school received 16 nominations across the creative arts showcases in Visual Arts, Design and Technology, Drama, and Music, demonstrating the breadth of their curriculum and the agility of the students as learners.

Frensham is the top performing school outside the Sydney area. The Sydney Morning Herald ranking (based on the ratio of the number of Band 6 results to the number of exams sat by the school) placed Frensham 46th in NSW. This is an increase of 51 places from 2022 and an outstanding achievement given the non-selective make-up of the school.

This has been a cohort filled with character, demonstrating the strengths and virtues that have come to define a Frensham graduate. Many have already received places in their first-choice university courses.



The diversity of pathways Frensham graduates take is a significant measure of success for the students and their former teachers wait with anticipation to see this cohort step out to follow their dreams and change the world for the better.

Finally, these exceptional outcomes would not be possible without the tireless dedication of the expert staff.



The students collectively thank all the teachers for their time, energy and commitment in guiding them through their learning journey.



BOARDING AT THE HEART OF FRENSHAM'S SCHOOL FOR GIRLS



Frensham attracts students from across Australia and overseas. Inspired by a strong sense of purpose, the students are encouraged to make a meaningful contribution to the world.

Many rural families choose Frensham as a school for their daughters because they will have the best of both worlds; a spectacular learning and living environment on a 178 hectare campus, and a rigorous approach to studies.

Their close proximity to Sydney ensures that students are able to take advantage of numerous educational programmes and experiences beyond the classroom.

The camaraderie between the girls is second to none, due in part to the small school size, allowing every student to be known. Students often say that living and learning at Frensham is like being in one big family and they relish the life-long friendships they establish during their time there.