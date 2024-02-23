Wagga's Georgia cream of the showing crop for second year running

It was a back to back win for The Riverina Anglican College's Georgia Thompson, taking out the grand champion school parader for the second year in a row at Canberra Royal.
About 130 school kids showed their passion for cattle, parading around the ring on the first day of competition on Wednesday, under the eye of judge Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo.
Miss Thompson, 17, took out her heat, before going on to claim the 17 to 18 year champion and then taking out the top spot of grand champion over the under 12 champion Alice Nichol, St Francis of Assisi Primary School Wodonga cattle club and Dexter stud, 12 to 14 year winner Sophie Van Teulingen, Narooma, and 15 to 16 champion Jemima Foran, St Johns College Dubbo.
Coming from in town at Wagga, Miss Thompson was introduced to cattle in Year 7 at TRAC and fell in love with showing, with several wins to her name now including Canberra last year.
"I like the family you create and I have my show family," she said.
"Everyone is so welcoming and I've met all these friends."
The Year 12 student, who is also team leader for the TRAC cattle team, said the win felt "really good" and wanted to continue to be involved with the show circuit.
After school Miss Thompson said she wanted to spend time working on a cattle station in the north, before going to university.
Judge Hannah Powe said the concept of parading was to create a bond with the animal and all four age champions showed that.
She said they all had great handling and control, lifted their animals and walked well.
"They all did an exceptional job," she said.
However Miss Thompson stood out and ticked all the boxes.
"She hasn't put a foot wrong," Ms Powe said.
She said the grand champion was really natural, fluid in her movements and quick to stand her animal up.
Under 12: Champ: Alice Nichol, St Francis of Assisi Primary School Wodonga cattle club and Dexter stud. Res: Sadie Dean, St Francis of Assisi Primary School Wodonga cattle club and Dexter stud.
12 to 14 years: Champ: Sophie Van Teulingen, Narooma. Res: William Tindal, TRAC, Wagga Wagga.
15 to 16 years: Champ: Jemima Foran, St Johns College Dubbo. Res: Angus Lee, TRAC, Wagga Wagga.
17 to 18 years: Champ: Georgia Thompson, TRAC, Wagga Wagga. Res: Layla Den, St Johns Dubbo.
