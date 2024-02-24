US ag expert weighs in on everything from our farmers to Trump during MIA visit

When one plans their first visit to Australia it is usually centred on the country's famous beaches, cityscapes and renowned landmarks, but for one USA dignitary that was furthest from his mind.
Former Delaware Department of Agriculture secretary Ed Kee decided the rolling plains, rich landscapes and foodbowl of the MIA was much more appealing during his recent trip to Australia.
Mr Kee toured several agricultural regions in NSW and Victoria, but was most impressed with what he saw in the MIA.
It was from 2009 to 2017 that Mr Kee worked in the government position after he was appointed to the post by Delaware Governor Jack Markell, but he was no stranger to the broad and far-reaching umbrella term of "agriculture".
He started his career as a farm manager in Delaware before a long career with the University of Delaware Co-operative Extension.
After his retirement from the university, he was the Director of Agriculture for the Hanover Foods Corporation until his appointment of Secretary of Agriculture. Mr Kee has two masters degrees, has authored or co-authored more than 30 articles in peer-reviewed scholarly journals and is also a published author.
Some of what he took in during his trip to the MIA may even make it into his next book.
His visit included a trip to Southern Cotton, the Malt House, Lillypilly Wines, Yanco Agricultural High School, Casellas, SunRice, a nut farm, orange orchard and much more.
With so much crammed in, Mr Kee said he was soaking up every moment and morsel of information.
"My visit is sort of an off-shoot with my participation in the Nuffield Scholar program," he said.
"This trip is just Jim (Geltch, former Nuffield International CEO) and I touring around NSW, Victoria and South Australia.
"Here, it's such a big wide-open country. I've been asked many times about the differences between here and America.
"I don't know if it's just a mindset or an aura that they give off, they just go after it.
"I've met a lot of great, friendly people during my time here."
Mr Kee also spent time with the Rotary Club of Leeton and was given a birdseye view of the shire when he hopped aboard a short plane ride with Peter Draper.
Mr Kee's long-standing relationship with all things agriculture has also lead to many innovative programs and accomplishments.
While at the University of Delaware, he co-founded LEAD Delaware, the state's leadership program for young farmers and agriculturists.
In 2010, he served as president of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, which includes all 50 states and four territories.
During his career, Mr Kee was instrumental in attracting major food processors to Delaware, creating jobs and opportunities for Delaware producers.
As Secretary, he also helped create the Delaware Young Farmer's Program, enabling beginning farmers to acquire their first farm with a 0 per cent interest loan for the purchase of a farm.
He still lives on a farm in Delaware and said the need to always be learning was what drove him.
"The book I am working on now is about California and its irrigation system, the history is so similar to here, so I want to incorporate some Australian history into that," Mr Kee said.
"That has been a pleasant bonus of this trip. I didn't have that idea until actually coming here."
Of course, a visit from someone such as Mr Kee, who has had many dealings with the political system in America, couldn't go without touching on the current state of affairs in his homeland.
He said the country was the most polarised he has seen in his lifetime.
"It's embarrassing for me (the choice for president in the upcoming election) is Trump or Biden," Mr Kee said.
"I know Biden, he's from my state. A nice man, but I think he is struggling.
"The point is, how did we end up with a 77-year-old (Trump) and 81-year-old (Biden) when we really need a 40 or 50 year-old leading our country?
"That's the politics, the hierarchy, the system, fundraising and all of that. So, things are tense.
"He will be a bad president again if he gets re-elected. Biden is a little older, but he has been around government all of his life. He already has good personnel behind him."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.