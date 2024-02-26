The Rural
The Rural's complete view of property
'Natural pick': CSU student scores dream job on same day as graduation

February 26 2024 - 1:00pm
Cotton Australia's Southern NSW regional manager Tom Mannes. Picture supplied
Not many people can say they graduated from university and scored their dream job on the same day but for Cotton Australia's Southern NSW regional manager Tom Mannes that's exactly what happened.

