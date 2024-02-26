'Natural pick': CSU student scores dream job on same day as graduation

Not many people can say they graduated from university and scored their dream job on the same day but for Cotton Australia's Southern NSW regional manager Tom Mannes that's exactly what happened.
"I was in the local pub celebrating my formal graduation from Charles Sturt University in Wagga. My family and friends were in the middle of helping me reflect on achieving my Bachelor of Agricultural Science and then the phone rang," Tom said.
On the other end of the line was Cotton Australia (CA) chief executive Adam Kay who had considered applicants for the vacant role of regional manager and was calling to offer the position to the 23-year-old, who had impressed during the interview process.
The call gave Tom another reason to celebrate.
"I was rapt and of course immediately accepted the job," he said.
For Mr Kay the decision was easy.
"As a young man with education, experience and a passion for agriculture, Tom was a natural pick," he said.
"He grew up in the area and knows farming well having been raised on the family property. Tom's energy was obvious, and we are very pleased to have him on board."
Tom hit the ground running with the help of Paul Sloman, an experienced regional manager and policy advisor, who spent a week with Tom introducing him around.
"I was expecting the occasional question about my age, but no one commented on that instead they wanted to know what I wanted to achieve in the job and helping growers was top of my list."
An important part of Tom's role, and the role of all RM's is to assist growers to gain certification in the myBMP program - a farm and environmental management program for cotton growers, to ensure Australian cotton is produced according to best practice.
There are 10 modules included in the accreditation process including biosecurity, energy, fibre quality, HR and workforce safety, Integrated pest management Soil health and water management. Standards must be met and validated by audit before accreditation is approved.
It's a process that can appear challenging, but Tom has been able to clear up any questions and provide the help his growers need.
In his first 12 months Tom has helped 11 farming businesses and 38 farms to achieve myBMP certification with more possible in the coming weeks, a wonderful result for both the individual growers and the industry as a whole.
"This is a great effort and an outstanding demonstration of Tom's efforts and attitude. He has fully grasped the process and the knowledge within the program and is a great ambassador for best practice farming," Mr Kay said.
For growers myBMP certification is rewarding, not only in terms of improving on farm efficiencies but also for the potential premiums paid for cotton grown in line with Better Cotton standards.
Many Australian growers have reportedly been successful in negotiating Better Cotton premiums of between $3 and $5 /bale. For the industry it helps build our global sustainability credentials, giving brands and retailers confidence to source Australian cotton.
Tom was raised on a rice farm and irrigation was a key focus. That interest in irrigation is appreciated by the growers who are always looking at ways to enhance water efficiency - a subject covered extensively in the myBMP framework.
"Growing up in the Southern Riverina, general irrigation topics were always being discussed and being able to bring additional knowledge of general irrigation topics to growers has been very fulfilling," he said.
"What makes it even more special for me is knowing how much the farming communities rely on sound irrigation strategies and the money that flows back into those communities from smart farming practices."
Tom admits there was some initial hesitation from some gaining myBMP certification.
"The first question was really about the process and then how long would it take and how much would it cost. I reassured all growers that the demands were not arduous, and I committed to help each grower on the journey," he said.
Jenna Bell, a local grower and member of the local Cotton Grower Association, was one to experience Tom's high level of assistance.
"Tom approached me to see if I was interested in myBMP. We had previously looked at it, but we had time management issues and didn't think we could get it done," Ms Bell said.
"Tom provided templates and assisted me through the process. He set up dates for achieving the stages and he helped make it happen. Tom is very professional and he thinks like a cotton grower even though his background is different. He's easy going and relatable to all farmers.
"So, whenever I had a question Tom responded quickly with the right advice and a template to suit. His previous experience with audits and certification really helped me pick it up very quickly and we achieved our goal in a good time frame."
Tom is looking forward to the challenges of the next 12 months and hopes to help many more growers into a future assisted by myBMP certification.
